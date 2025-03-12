U.S. imposes 25% tariff on steel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States has begun imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum entering the country starting at midnight local time today.



This is the first time that tariffs by item have been applied to Korean products.



We are now caught up in the tariff war initiated by Trump.



Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.



[Report]



This is an aluminum processing company that makes coils for air conditioner heat exchangers.



The tariffs from Trump have hindered exports to the United States.



[Yoo Kyung-yeon/Representative of Aluminum Processing Company: "With the 25% tariff, we can say that we have no price competitiveness. Our sales will relatively shrink..."]



Starting today, the 25% tariff is immediately applied not only to steel and aluminum but also to 253 items including parts for automobiles, home appliances, and aircraft.



Korean companies that have previously enjoyed duty-free status will inevitably face a decline in price competitiveness.



[Jung Han-sung/CEO of Bolt-Nut Manufacturing Company: "Because Taiwan, Vietnam, and China are still subject to the existing tariffs, they are anxious that our customers will change their minds..."]



The cost burden estimated to be shouldered by the domestic steel industry is 1.2 trillion won.



Small and medium-sized enterprises and related industries are expected to be hit hard as well.



However, there are also forecasts that the elimination of the '2.63 million tons duty-free' quota on steel, which limited exports to the U.S., could be an opportunity.



[Lee Jae-yoon/Director of Carbon Neutral Industry Transition Research at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "For items expected to have a supply shortage in the U.S., we might have some expectations, but for general products, price competition will be important, so competition will likely increase."]



The government is preparing for the escalation of the tariff war by sharing trends in negotiations with the industry.



Tomorrow, the trade minister will visit the U.S. to convey our position.



Reciprocal tariff imposition by the U.S. is scheduled for Apr. 2.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!