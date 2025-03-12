News 9

U.S. imposes 25% tariff on steel

입력 2025.03.12 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States has begun imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum entering the country starting at midnight local time today.

This is the first time that tariffs by item have been applied to Korean products.

We are now caught up in the tariff war initiated by Trump.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.

[Report]

This is an aluminum processing company that makes coils for air conditioner heat exchangers.

The tariffs from Trump have hindered exports to the United States.

[Yoo Kyung-yeon/Representative of Aluminum Processing Company: "With the 25% tariff, we can say that we have no price competitiveness. Our sales will relatively shrink..."]

Starting today, the 25% tariff is immediately applied not only to steel and aluminum but also to 253 items including parts for automobiles, home appliances, and aircraft.

Korean companies that have previously enjoyed duty-free status will inevitably face a decline in price competitiveness.

[Jung Han-sung/CEO of Bolt-Nut Manufacturing Company: "Because Taiwan, Vietnam, and China are still subject to the existing tariffs, they are anxious that our customers will change their minds..."]

The cost burden estimated to be shouldered by the domestic steel industry is 1.2 trillion won.

Small and medium-sized enterprises and related industries are expected to be hit hard as well.

However, there are also forecasts that the elimination of the '2.63 million tons duty-free' quota on steel, which limited exports to the U.S., could be an opportunity.

[Lee Jae-yoon/Director of Carbon Neutral Industry Transition Research at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "For items expected to have a supply shortage in the U.S., we might have some expectations, but for general products, price competition will be important, so competition will likely increase."]

The government is preparing for the escalation of the tariff war by sharing trends in negotiations with the industry.

Tomorrow, the trade minister will visit the U.S. to convey our position.

Reciprocal tariff imposition by the U.S. is scheduled for Apr. 2.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. imposes 25% tariff on steel
    • 입력 2025-03-12 23:49:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States has begun imposing a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum entering the country starting at midnight local time today.

This is the first time that tariffs by item have been applied to Korean products.

We are now caught up in the tariff war initiated by Trump.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.

[Report]

This is an aluminum processing company that makes coils for air conditioner heat exchangers.

The tariffs from Trump have hindered exports to the United States.

[Yoo Kyung-yeon/Representative of Aluminum Processing Company: "With the 25% tariff, we can say that we have no price competitiveness. Our sales will relatively shrink..."]

Starting today, the 25% tariff is immediately applied not only to steel and aluminum but also to 253 items including parts for automobiles, home appliances, and aircraft.

Korean companies that have previously enjoyed duty-free status will inevitably face a decline in price competitiveness.

[Jung Han-sung/CEO of Bolt-Nut Manufacturing Company: "Because Taiwan, Vietnam, and China are still subject to the existing tariffs, they are anxious that our customers will change their minds..."]

The cost burden estimated to be shouldered by the domestic steel industry is 1.2 trillion won.

Small and medium-sized enterprises and related industries are expected to be hit hard as well.

However, there are also forecasts that the elimination of the '2.63 million tons duty-free' quota on steel, which limited exports to the U.S., could be an opportunity.

[Lee Jae-yoon/Director of Carbon Neutral Industry Transition Research at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "For items expected to have a supply shortage in the U.S., we might have some expectations, but for general products, price competition will be important, so competition will likely increase."]

The government is preparing for the escalation of the tariff war by sharing trends in negotiations with the industry.

Tomorrow, the trade minister will visit the U.S. to convey our position.

Reciprocal tariff imposition by the U.S. is scheduled for Apr. 2.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.