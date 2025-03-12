News 9

Issue of beef import restrictions

[Anchor]

The United States is poised to raise concerns about South Korea's ban on importing beef from cattle over 30 months old.

Claiming it as a type of trade barrier, it could serve as a justification for imposing reciprocal tariffs.

Kim Yang-soon reports.

[Report]

This is a document submitted by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association to the trade representative overseeing U.S. trade policy.

It argues that while South Korea is the largest market for U.S. beef, the restriction on importing beef of cattle over 30 months old is an issue that cannot be ignored.

It also explained that countries like China, Japan, and Taiwan have already lifted similar restrictions.

[Dan Halstrom/President of the U.S. Meat Export Federation: "We have our mainstay customers like Japan and Korea, like we've always had, but these new emerging regions are really helping drive demand."]

When South Korea resumed imports of U.S. beef in 2008, it decided to only import beef from cattle under 30 months old due to public concerns over mad cow disease.

This was an agreement reached after renegotiation between South Korea and the U.S., but every year, the U.S. has cited it a typical trade barrier.

This year's trade policy report also lists South Korea's import restrictions on meat, poultry, and genetically modified foods as major issues.

With President Trump hinting at reciprocal tariffs next month, he mentioned considering the regulations and value-added taxes of the counterpart country, which could provide a justification for imposing tariffs.

[Peter Navarro/Senior Trade Advisor to the White House: "They do it with higher tariffs, they do it with these sneaky kind of non-tariff barriers like the VAT."]

However, there are analyses suggesting that beef from cattle over 30 months old faces significant refusal from the South Korean public, and the perception of U.S. beef itself could worsen, indicating that it may only be a negotiation card.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

