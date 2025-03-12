News 9

U.S.-Canada suspend tariffs

입력 2025.03.12 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid the tariff frenzy of Trump, the United States and Canada, which had been exchanging retaliations and counter-retaliations, have temporarily suspended their strong confrontations.

President Trump dismissed concerns about an economic recession in the U.S. due to tariff policies, claiming that the country would actually experience a boom.

Reporter Yang Min-hyo reports.

[Report]

The Ontario province of Canada added a 25% surcharge on electricity exported to the U.S. right after President Trump threatened a 250% tariff on Canadian lumber and dairy products.

[Doug Ford/Canadian Ontario Premier/Mar. 10 local time: "Maximum pressure to maximize our leverage. That's why today, we're moving forward with a 25% surcharge on electricity exports."]

In return, Trump announced a counter-retaliation, stating that he would impose an additional 25% tariff on steel and aluminum specifically from Canada.

He also threatened to close down the Canadian automotive industry by raising tariffs.

After a back-and-forth online debate with the next Canadian Prime Minister, Canada decided to first suspend the electricity surcharge, and Trump also withdrew his plan for additional steel tariffs.

The reason for this de-escalation is the practical reality that both Canada, which relies on steel exports to the U.S., and the U.S., which would face an electricity price shock, would not benefit from a direct confrontation.

As economic anxiety grew due to the fluctuating tariff policies, Trump gathered corporate CEOs to promote the effects of tariffs.

Trump particularly held a test drive event for Tesla, which is facing a stock market crash and arson threats, assuring that the economy would boom.

[Trump/U.S. President: "(Do you think there will be a recession?) I don't see it at all. I think this country is going to boom."]

The White House also explained that the sharp decline in the stock market is just a 'momentary snapshot' and part of an 'economic transition,' but the New York stock market fell for the second consecutive day.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S.-Canada suspend tariffs
    • 입력 2025-03-12 23:49:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid the tariff frenzy of Trump, the United States and Canada, which had been exchanging retaliations and counter-retaliations, have temporarily suspended their strong confrontations.

President Trump dismissed concerns about an economic recession in the U.S. due to tariff policies, claiming that the country would actually experience a boom.

Reporter Yang Min-hyo reports.

[Report]

The Ontario province of Canada added a 25% surcharge on electricity exported to the U.S. right after President Trump threatened a 250% tariff on Canadian lumber and dairy products.

[Doug Ford/Canadian Ontario Premier/Mar. 10 local time: "Maximum pressure to maximize our leverage. That's why today, we're moving forward with a 25% surcharge on electricity exports."]

In return, Trump announced a counter-retaliation, stating that he would impose an additional 25% tariff on steel and aluminum specifically from Canada.

He also threatened to close down the Canadian automotive industry by raising tariffs.

After a back-and-forth online debate with the next Canadian Prime Minister, Canada decided to first suspend the electricity surcharge, and Trump also withdrew his plan for additional steel tariffs.

The reason for this de-escalation is the practical reality that both Canada, which relies on steel exports to the U.S., and the U.S., which would face an electricity price shock, would not benefit from a direct confrontation.

As economic anxiety grew due to the fluctuating tariff policies, Trump gathered corporate CEOs to promote the effects of tariffs.

Trump particularly held a test drive event for Tesla, which is facing a stock market crash and arson threats, assuring that the economy would boom.

[Trump/U.S. President: "(Do you think there will be a recession?) I don't see it at all. I think this country is going to boom."]

The White House also explained that the sharp decline in the stock market is just a 'momentary snapshot' and part of an 'economic transition,' but the New York stock market fell for the second consecutive day.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
양민효
양민효 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.