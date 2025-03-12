News 9

Identity of murder charged teacher

[Anchor]

The identity of 48-year-old teacher Myung Jae-wan, who is accused of murdering eight-year-old Kim Ha-neul at school, was revealed today (Mar. 12).

The police stated that Myung meticulously planned the crime and applied charges that can only result in life imprisonment or the death penalty, and have handed the case over to the prosecution.

This is a report by reporter Han Sol.

[Report]

A woman with messy short hair and a haggard face.

This is 48-year-old teacher Myung Jae-wan, whose identity was disclosed by the police.

Myung is accused of fatally attacking eight-year-old Kim Ha-neul with a weapon at an elementary school in Daejeon on the 10th of last month.

[“Do you have any words for the victim? ....”]

The police stated that Myung had ran searches for tools to commit the crime days before the incident, indicating that it was a planned crime. The police applied the charge of murder under the Special Act for the Abduction of Minors under the age of 13, and sent the case to the prosecution.

[Kim Jang-hyun/Head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Daejeon Western Police Station: “The sentence is heavier than that of general murder, with a designated punishment of life imprisonment or the death penalty.”]

Additionally, it was explained that Myung expressed her accumulated anger from her home and workplace towards the most vulnerable individuals around her, and that she did not commit the crime due to a mental illness.

The police revealed that the initial assessment indicated that Myung does not meet the criteria for antisocial personality disorder.

Myung's personal information will be disclosed on the Daejeon Police Agency's website until the 11th of next month.

However, Myung admitted to the crime during the police investigation but denied that it was planned.

This is KBS News, Han Sol.

