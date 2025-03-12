Overhaul of inheritance tax system

News 9

[Anchor]

The government is embarking on a major overhaul of inheritance tax.

This is the first attempt in 75 years.

Rather than simply changing deduction limits or tax rates, it is a plan to fundamentally reform the taxation method.

First, reporter Kim Ji-sook will explain the main points.

[Report]

This is an apartment in Jamsil, Seoul, which is considered a so-called "reconstruction hopeful."

An 80-year-old man passed away two years ago, and the inheritance was carried out as follows.

The apartment's value was 2.6 billion won, and after deducting debts and funeral expenses, the inherited estate was 2.3 billion won.

The heirs are the spouse and three children.

According to the current taxation method, which deducts taxes first, they paid 240 million won in inheritance tax, and the remaining estate was inherited by the spouse at about 800 million won and about 500 million won by each of the children.

The current "inheritance tax" method follows the order of "tax first, inheritance later."

The core of the government's reform plan is to change this to the "inheritance first, tax later" method known as "inheritance acquisition tax."

If we were to currently follow the "inheritance acquisition tax," it is estimated that the inheritance tax would have been reduced to about 170 million won under the same conditions for the same heirs.

There will also be differences in the payment method.

Currently, the total calculated inheritance tax must be paid by the heirs together.

This "joint liability" method is much vulnerable to disputes.

[Ko Kyung-hee/Tax Accountant: "There can be uncooperative heirs. If one person does not pay the inheritance tax, a notice will go out to all other heirs, and then all co-heirs become defaulters."]

The various deductions will also be simplified.

The spouse will have a deduction of 1 billion won, and direct descendants such as children will have a deduction of 500 million won.

No matter how few heirs there are, a personal deduction of up to 1 billion won will be guaranteed.

This 1 billion won will serve as a sort of "tax exemption threshold."

The government plans to submit a bill for revision to the National Assembly around May, aiming for implementation in 2028.

The People Power Party is in favor, while the Democratic Party has commented that it is a "tax cut for the rich". There is also high possibility that discussions on raising the deduction limits, which the two parties have almost narrowed differences for, will be a separate matter.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

