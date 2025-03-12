News 9

Estate tax cut

입력 2025.03.12 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As you just saw, changing to an estate acquisition tax would generally reduce taxes.

However, the amount of tax reduction varies significantly depending on the size of the estate and the number of family members.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has calculated various scenarios with experts.

[Report]

In 2023, about 20,000 people were subject to inheritance tax.

This accounted for approximately 6% of annual deaths.

The most frequent inheritance tax cases occur in the taxable amount range of 1 billion to 2 billion won.

Considering this, we examined the changes in various situations in collaboration with the Korean Association of Certified Public Tax Accountants.

In the case of an inherited estate of 2 billion won.

When there is one spouse and one child, whether it is 'inheritance tax' or 'estate acquisition tax,' the inheritance tax remains at 50 million won, with no difference.

If the number of children increases to two with one spouse, the tax significantly decreases.

Currently, it is 130 million won, but it becomes 14 million won.

If there are three children, it goes from 190 million won to 0 won.

The more children there are, the greater the individual deduction benefits unique to the estate acquisition tax.

[Jeong Jeong-hoon/Director of Tax Policy, Ministry of Economy and Finance: "Households with multiple children receive more benefits, and from a demographic perspective, this is a more urgent and desirable policy direction."]

The effects based on the amount of asset are also differentiated.

When there is one spouse and two children, comparing the effective tax rates before and after the 'inheritance tax' and 'estate acquisition tax,' the larger the inherited estate, the greater the tax reduction effect, with the 10 billion to 20 billion won range receiving the most benefits.

This structure is prone to repeat the controversy of 'tax cuts for the wealthy.'

[Lee Sang-min/Senior Researcher, Fiscal Reform Institute: "Those with higher inheritance values will inevitably receive more benefits because the applicable tax rates differ. The fact that some benefit from tax cuts means that someone else has to bear additional burdens..."]

The inheritance tax revenue in 2023 was 8.5 trillion won.

If it is converted to an estate acquisition tax, it is estimated that tax revenue will decrease by about 2 trillion won.

The government has not disclosed how it plans to make up for this shortfall.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Estate tax cut
    • 입력 2025-03-12 23:49:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

As you just saw, changing to an estate acquisition tax would generally reduce taxes.

However, the amount of tax reduction varies significantly depending on the size of the estate and the number of family members.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has calculated various scenarios with experts.

[Report]

In 2023, about 20,000 people were subject to inheritance tax.

This accounted for approximately 6% of annual deaths.

The most frequent inheritance tax cases occur in the taxable amount range of 1 billion to 2 billion won.

Considering this, we examined the changes in various situations in collaboration with the Korean Association of Certified Public Tax Accountants.

In the case of an inherited estate of 2 billion won.

When there is one spouse and one child, whether it is 'inheritance tax' or 'estate acquisition tax,' the inheritance tax remains at 50 million won, with no difference.

If the number of children increases to two with one spouse, the tax significantly decreases.

Currently, it is 130 million won, but it becomes 14 million won.

If there are three children, it goes from 190 million won to 0 won.

The more children there are, the greater the individual deduction benefits unique to the estate acquisition tax.

[Jeong Jeong-hoon/Director of Tax Policy, Ministry of Economy and Finance: "Households with multiple children receive more benefits, and from a demographic perspective, this is a more urgent and desirable policy direction."]

The effects based on the amount of asset are also differentiated.

When there is one spouse and two children, comparing the effective tax rates before and after the 'inheritance tax' and 'estate acquisition tax,' the larger the inherited estate, the greater the tax reduction effect, with the 10 billion to 20 billion won range receiving the most benefits.

This structure is prone to repeat the controversy of 'tax cuts for the wealthy.'

[Lee Sang-min/Senior Researcher, Fiscal Reform Institute: "Those with higher inheritance values will inevitably receive more benefits because the applicable tax rates differ. The fact that some benefit from tax cuts means that someone else has to bear additional burdens..."]

The inheritance tax revenue in 2023 was 8.5 trillion won.

If it is converted to an estate acquisition tax, it is estimated that tax revenue will decrease by about 2 trillion won.

The government has not disclosed how it plans to make up for this shortfall.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.