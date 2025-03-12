News 9

Care policy urgent for dementia

[Anchor]

How to expand the care infrastructure for dementia patients is an important task that a super-aged society must address.

According to government research, the number of dementia patients is expected to reach 970,000 this year, and it is projected to exceed 1 million next year.

That corresponds to one in ten seniors aged 65 and older.

The prevalence of dementia was higher among those living alone in rural areas and those with lower education levels.

The number of dementia patients is expected to increase rapidly, potentially doubling in about 20 years.

The number of patients with mild cognitive impairment, who are at risk of developing dementia, is also nearing 3 million.

If the current trend continues, the number of dementia patients will increase, leading to more families falling into what is known as caregiver hell.

It has been said that families suffer more than the patients themselves, and reporter Hong Seong-hee met with families of dementia patients who are in such difficult situations.

[Report]

The husband, who was once a a healthy commercial model, began showing symptoms of dementia seven years ago.

For her husband, she obtained a caregiver license and tried various treatments, but there were many nights when she's had to search for her missing husband.

[Lee Gi-seon/Dementia Patient's Spouse: "He leaves the house in the early morning, and if I don't open the door for him, the balcony is quite low here, and since he is tall, he could fall if he looks down like this. So, I can't sleep."]

She broke her arm while taking care of her husband, but could not be hospitalized immediately.

This was because there were no short-term care centers to leave her husband at.

[Lee Gi-seon/Dementia Patient's Spouse: "My arm is broken, and my husband is roaming around like this, so I feel so miserable and lost about how to live."]

Eventually, she developed severe stress and depression.

With her husband now in a nursing home, it costs 980,000 won a month.

Recently, she even put her house up for sale.

According to a survey, nearly half of families with dementia patients reported feeling "burdened by caregiving."

When admitted to facilities or hospitals, the average annual cost for care and medical expenses is over 31 million won.

There are only 60 short-term care centers nationwide that can take patients 24 hours in cases of emergencies, with a capacity of just over 640 patients.

Due to the lack of available spots when needed, even though families can receive support for care costs during vacations, the utilization rate is less than 1%.

The price of new drugs that alleviate dementia symptoms reaches tens of millions of won annually, making it unaffordable for many.

As we enter the era of 1 million dementia patients, there is a call for fundamental measures to expand the care infrastructure.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

