Japan's dementia law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Japan, which entered a super-aged society before us, has enacted and implemented the 'Dementia Basic Law.'



The policy goal is to ensure that dementia patients do not become isolated and live together in the community.



What efforts are being made? Our Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.



[Report]



This is a 90-year-old dementia patient who is active as a 'Dementia Hope Ambassador' in Tokyo.



Although diagnosed with dementia over 10 years ago, he is healthy without any difficulties in daily life.



The secret lies in actively participating in dementia patient meetings and communicating with society whenever possible.



[Osada Yonesaku/90 years old/Dementia patient: "You shouldn't be alone. I think it's important to mingle with people, so I encourage attending (meetings) often."]



Japan encourages dementia patients to interact with others instead of being alone.



The fundamental spirit of the 'Dementia Basic Law,' which was implemented last year, is to realize a society where people live together.



There are towns that have adopted the slogan 'A community where you can live comfortably and go outside even with dementia.'



[Participant in the mock training for missing dementia patients: "You said you were going to the post office, but since today is Saturday and it's closed, wouldn't it be better to go back home?"]



The 'mock training for missing dementia patients,' which started in a village in Kyushu, is fostering the awareness that dementia is everyone's issue.



[Tachibana Keiichiro/Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary: "I believe it is important to approach the issue creatively while studying solutions that are suited to the region's conditions and characteristics."]



It is estimated that there are over 10 million dementia patients in Japan, including those with mild cognitive impairment.



Various measures are also being promoted to alleviate the burden on families who are balancing caregiving and work.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!