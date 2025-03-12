News 9

Japan's dementia law

입력 2025.03.12 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Japan, which entered a super-aged society before us, has enacted and implemented the 'Dementia Basic Law.'

The policy goal is to ensure that dementia patients do not become isolated and live together in the community.

What efforts are being made? Our Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

This is a 90-year-old dementia patient who is active as a 'Dementia Hope Ambassador' in Tokyo.

Although diagnosed with dementia over 10 years ago, he is healthy without any difficulties in daily life.

The secret lies in actively participating in dementia patient meetings and communicating with society whenever possible.

[Osada Yonesaku/90 years old/Dementia patient: "You shouldn't be alone. I think it's important to mingle with people, so I encourage attending (meetings) often."]

Japan encourages dementia patients to interact with others instead of being alone.

The fundamental spirit of the 'Dementia Basic Law,' which was implemented last year, is to realize a society where people live together.

There are towns that have adopted the slogan 'A community where you can live comfortably and go outside even with dementia.'

[Participant in the mock training for missing dementia patients: "You said you were going to the post office, but since today is Saturday and it's closed, wouldn't it be better to go back home?"]

The 'mock training for missing dementia patients,' which started in a village in Kyushu, is fostering the awareness that dementia is everyone's issue.

[Tachibana Keiichiro/Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary: "I believe it is important to approach the issue creatively while studying solutions that are suited to the region's conditions and characteristics."]

It is estimated that there are over 10 million dementia patients in Japan, including those with mild cognitive impairment.

Various measures are also being promoted to alleviate the burden on families who are balancing caregiving and work.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japan's dementia law
    • 입력 2025-03-12 23:49:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Japan, which entered a super-aged society before us, has enacted and implemented the 'Dementia Basic Law.'

The policy goal is to ensure that dementia patients do not become isolated and live together in the community.

What efforts are being made? Our Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

This is a 90-year-old dementia patient who is active as a 'Dementia Hope Ambassador' in Tokyo.

Although diagnosed with dementia over 10 years ago, he is healthy without any difficulties in daily life.

The secret lies in actively participating in dementia patient meetings and communicating with society whenever possible.

[Osada Yonesaku/90 years old/Dementia patient: "You shouldn't be alone. I think it's important to mingle with people, so I encourage attending (meetings) often."]

Japan encourages dementia patients to interact with others instead of being alone.

The fundamental spirit of the 'Dementia Basic Law,' which was implemented last year, is to realize a society where people live together.

There are towns that have adopted the slogan 'A community where you can live comfortably and go outside even with dementia.'

[Participant in the mock training for missing dementia patients: "You said you were going to the post office, but since today is Saturday and it's closed, wouldn't it be better to go back home?"]

The 'mock training for missing dementia patients,' which started in a village in Kyushu, is fostering the awareness that dementia is everyone's issue.

[Tachibana Keiichiro/Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary: "I believe it is important to approach the issue creatively while studying solutions that are suited to the region's conditions and characteristics."]

It is estimated that there are over 10 million dementia patients in Japan, including those with mild cognitive impairment.

Various measures are also being promoted to alleviate the burden on families who are balancing caregiving and work.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.