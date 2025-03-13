N. Korea-China relations to thaw?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Satellite images show new construction activities near the 'New Yalu River Bridge', which connects China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju.



Attention is focused on whether the New Yalu River Bridge, which has not been opened for over a decade, will soon be operational, and whether this could lead to a thaw in North Korea-China relations.



This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.



[Report]



This is the New Yalu River Bridge, a four-lane bridge connecting China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju.



Completed in 2014, its opening has been delayed, and border closures due to COVID-19 has caused it to be left unattended for over ten years.



However, recently, changes have been detected in the area.



The site next to the Chinese customs, which was a forest and reservoir until May last year, began construction in the summer and has completed cement paving earlier this year.



[Jeong Seong-hak/Director of Video Analysis Center, Korea Institute for National Unification: "(The New Yalu River Bridge) is being prepared for opening, and it is presumed that the Chinese side has newly developed land for warehouse purposes near the customs."]



The North Korean customs site, which was empty until October last year and had been neglected to the extent that corn was being dried on nearby roads, has seen construction begin last month. This month, blue structures resembling building roofs is now clearly visible.



It is presumed to be the construction of a customs building.



As high-level communications have recently resumed to some extent, changes are being detected in the previously frozen North Korea-China relations, with analysis suggesting that this could be a signal for the restoration of relations.



However, it is analyzed that it remains to be seen whether this will lead to a sudden improvement in relations.



[Cho Han-beom/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Economic trade and human exchanges between North Korea and China are still frozen. I believe both sides are still in a situation of exploring the normalization of relations."]



The National Intelligence Service is monitoring the possibility of changes in North Korea-China relations, stating that while North Korea is proactive about restoring relations, movements from the Chinese side are not yet clear.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



