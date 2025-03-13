News 9

N. Korea-China relations to thaw?

입력 2025.03.13 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Satellite images show new construction activities near the 'New Yalu River Bridge', which connects China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju.

Attention is focused on whether the New Yalu River Bridge, which has not been opened for over a decade, will soon be operational, and whether this could lead to a thaw in North Korea-China relations.

This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

This is the New Yalu River Bridge, a four-lane bridge connecting China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju.

Completed in 2014, its opening has been delayed, and border closures due to COVID-19 has caused it to be left unattended for over ten years.

However, recently, changes have been detected in the area.

The site next to the Chinese customs, which was a forest and reservoir until May last year, began construction in the summer and has completed cement paving earlier this year.

[Jeong Seong-hak/Director of Video Analysis Center, Korea Institute for National Unification: "(The New Yalu River Bridge) is being prepared for opening, and it is presumed that the Chinese side has newly developed land for warehouse purposes near the customs."]

The North Korean customs site, which was empty until October last year and had been neglected to the extent that corn was being dried on nearby roads, has seen construction begin last month. This month, blue structures resembling building roofs is now clearly visible.

It is presumed to be the construction of a customs building.

As high-level communications have recently resumed to some extent, changes are being detected in the previously frozen North Korea-China relations, with analysis suggesting that this could be a signal for the restoration of relations.

However, it is analyzed that it remains to be seen whether this will lead to a sudden improvement in relations.

[Cho Han-beom/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Economic trade and human exchanges between North Korea and China are still frozen. I believe both sides are still in a situation of exploring the normalization of relations."]

The National Intelligence Service is monitoring the possibility of changes in North Korea-China relations, stating that while North Korea is proactive about restoring relations, movements from the Chinese side are not yet clear.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea-China relations to thaw?
    • 입력 2025-03-13 00:03:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Satellite images show new construction activities near the 'New Yalu River Bridge', which connects China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju.

Attention is focused on whether the New Yalu River Bridge, which has not been opened for over a decade, will soon be operational, and whether this could lead to a thaw in North Korea-China relations.

This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

This is the New Yalu River Bridge, a four-lane bridge connecting China's Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju.

Completed in 2014, its opening has been delayed, and border closures due to COVID-19 has caused it to be left unattended for over ten years.

However, recently, changes have been detected in the area.

The site next to the Chinese customs, which was a forest and reservoir until May last year, began construction in the summer and has completed cement paving earlier this year.

[Jeong Seong-hak/Director of Video Analysis Center, Korea Institute for National Unification: "(The New Yalu River Bridge) is being prepared for opening, and it is presumed that the Chinese side has newly developed land for warehouse purposes near the customs."]

The North Korean customs site, which was empty until October last year and had been neglected to the extent that corn was being dried on nearby roads, has seen construction begin last month. This month, blue structures resembling building roofs is now clearly visible.

It is presumed to be the construction of a customs building.

As high-level communications have recently resumed to some extent, changes are being detected in the previously frozen North Korea-China relations, with analysis suggesting that this could be a signal for the restoration of relations.

However, it is analyzed that it remains to be seen whether this will lead to a sudden improvement in relations.

[Cho Han-beom/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Economic trade and human exchanges between North Korea and China are still frozen. I believe both sides are still in a situation of exploring the normalization of relations."]

The National Intelligence Service is monitoring the possibility of changes in North Korea-China relations, stating that while North Korea is proactive about restoring relations, movements from the Chinese side are not yet clear.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.