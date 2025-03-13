Fireproof bags for power banks

동영상 고정 취소

The cause of the Air Busan aircraft fire is strongly suspected to be the power bank.



Currently, there is virtually no way to prevent thermal runaway in batteries inside an airplane, but the fire department has found a potential solution.



Reporter Kim Young-rok tells us more.



[Report]



The Air Busan aircraft fire that occurred at Gimhae Airport in January.



It is presumed that the fire started from the power bank in the cabin compartment.



Under what circumstances does thermal runaway lead to batteries catching fire?



When a pressure of 300 kg is applied to the battery, flames erupt in just one second.



When the internal temperature of the battery is raised to 230 degrees, flames also rise.



15 minutes of overcharging a fully charged battery at high speed or high pressure also causes thermal runaway to occur.



Pressure, temperature, and overcharging have been identified as causes of the fire, and the fire department has developed a fireproof bag to isolate the ignited battery.



The material is the same as the fireproof suits worn by firefighters, which can withstand high temperatures of 500 to 600 degrees.



This bag is made from unused firefighter suits.



The inside is charred black due to the battery's thermal runaway, but the outside remains intact.



When a fire occurs under the same conditions, a typical plastic bag is engulfed in flames and smoke, but the fireproof bag only slightly inflates and allows smoke to escape.



[Je Yong-ki/Head of Fire Investigation Division, Busan Fire Disaster Headquarters: "If we go through the experimental process once more and this gets certified, we need to consider ways to connect with companies that can produce this product and supply it commercially..."]



If commercialized, it may be used to store all power banks during boarding to prevent fires.



From 2019 to 2024, there have been over 2,000 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, including power banks, resulting in more than 150 casualties and 35.6 billion won in property damage.



KBS News, Kim Young-rok.



