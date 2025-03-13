FTC fines carriers over collusion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The three major mobile carriers have been imposed a fine of over one hundred billion won by the Fair Trade Commission.



They are suspected of colluding to avoid competition in the 'number portability' race, where customers switch carriers, but the carriers are protesting that there was no collusion.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The mobile carriers offered sales incentives to retail stores to attract more customers.



Through this, the three carriers, which were engaged in a bloody competition to attract subscribers, were sanctioned by the Korea Communications Commission at the end of 2014.



[Mobile phone retailer/voice altered: "Customers will likely move a lot seeing that (sales incentive)."]



Afterward, the three carriers, along with the Korea Association for ICT Promotion, created a so-called 'market situation committee' to engage in self-regulation.



The FTC determined that the carriers gathered in the same office to share information about the number portability situation and the level of sales incentives, agreeing to coordinate efforts to prevent customers from flocking to any one carrier.



As a result, they adjusted the sales incentives over seven years to reduce costs.



The Fair Trade Commission stated that as a result of this collusion, the average daily number of number portability cases, which was over 28,000 in 2014, decreased to about 15,000 in 2016.



[Moon Jae-ho/Fair Trade Commission Cartel Investigation Director: "Collusion aimed at avoiding competition in customer acquisition is a form of hard-core cartel, which often leads to competitive harm and consumer harm."]



The Fair Trade Commission imposed corrective orders and a fine of 114 billion won on the three carriers.



However, the carriers countered that there was no collusion.



[Mobile carrier representative/voice altered: "We only followed the Korea Communications Commission's instructions, and there was no separate agreement among us (the three carriers)."]



The three telecom carriers have announced their intention to pursue legal action against the FTC.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



