Lee Jae-myung files constitutional review
Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has once again applied for a constitutional review ahead of the second trial ruling on the election law case.
As the conclusion of the first application has not yet been reached, there are expectations that the court may announce its judgment on both applications at the same time on the ruling date.
Shin Hyun-wook reports.
[Report]
Last November, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence for violating the Public Official Election Act.
Two weeks before the second trial ruling, Lee has submitted an additional application for a constitutional review to the court.
This comes about a month after he applied for a constitutional review claiming that the crime of false fact disclosure under the Public Official Election Act is unconstitutional.
The clause penalizes those who make false statements with the intent to win an election. Lee's side argues that this provision is vague, overly broad, and infringes on freedom of expression.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Jan. 23: "It is known that the provision punishing candidates for disclosing false facts is unique to South Korea in the world."]
It is not yet known which specific legal provision Lee has requested the constitutional review for in this latest application.
The court has not yet issued a decision on the first request, even till the closing arguments held on Feb. 26.
Therefore, on the upcoming ruling date, which is Mar. 26, the court may make a judgment on both applications at once.
If the court decides to refer the constitutional review to the Constitutional Court, the trial will be suspended until the Constitutional Court's decision.
If Lee's application is not accepted, he can file a constitutional petition with the Constitutional Court, but in this case, the trial will not be suspended.
This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.
입력 2025-03-13 00:47:49
