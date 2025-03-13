News 9

Lee Jae-myung files constitutional review

입력 2025.03.13 (00:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has once again applied for a constitutional review ahead of the second trial ruling on the election law case.

As the conclusion of the first application has not yet been reached, there are expectations that the court may announce its judgment on both applications at the same time on the ruling date.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

Last November, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence for violating the Public Official Election Act.

Two weeks before the second trial ruling, Lee has submitted an additional application for a constitutional review to the court.

This comes about a month after he applied for a constitutional review claiming that the crime of false fact disclosure under the Public Official Election Act is unconstitutional.

The clause penalizes those who make false statements with the intent to win an election. Lee's side argues that this provision is vague, overly broad, and infringes on freedom of expression.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Jan. 23: "It is known that the provision punishing candidates for disclosing false facts is unique to South Korea in the world."]

It is not yet known which specific legal provision Lee has requested the constitutional review for in this latest application.

The court has not yet issued a decision on the first request, even till the closing arguments held on Feb. 26.

Therefore, on the upcoming ruling date, which is Mar. 26, the court may make a judgment on both applications at once.

If the court decides to refer the constitutional review to the Constitutional Court, the trial will be suspended until the Constitutional Court's decision.

If Lee's application is not accepted, he can file a constitutional petition with the Constitutional Court, but in this case, the trial will not be suspended.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung files constitutional review
    • 입력 2025-03-13 00:47:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has once again applied for a constitutional review ahead of the second trial ruling on the election law case.

As the conclusion of the first application has not yet been reached, there are expectations that the court may announce its judgment on both applications at the same time on the ruling date.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

Last November, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence for violating the Public Official Election Act.

Two weeks before the second trial ruling, Lee has submitted an additional application for a constitutional review to the court.

This comes about a month after he applied for a constitutional review claiming that the crime of false fact disclosure under the Public Official Election Act is unconstitutional.

The clause penalizes those who make false statements with the intent to win an election. Lee's side argues that this provision is vague, overly broad, and infringes on freedom of expression.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Jan. 23: "It is known that the provision punishing candidates for disclosing false facts is unique to South Korea in the world."]

It is not yet known which specific legal provision Lee has requested the constitutional review for in this latest application.

The court has not yet issued a decision on the first request, even till the closing arguments held on Feb. 26.

Therefore, on the upcoming ruling date, which is Mar. 26, the court may make a judgment on both applications at once.

If the court decides to refer the constitutional review to the Constitutional Court, the trial will be suspended until the Constitutional Court's decision.

If Lee's application is not accepted, he can file a constitutional petition with the Constitutional Court, but in this case, the trial will not be suspended.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.