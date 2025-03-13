Homeplus bond investors protest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Individual investors who purchased financial bonds from Homeplus have taken to the streets.



They appealed for their money back, stating that it was for housing and retirement funds.



However, Homeplus has not responded, and the major shareholder is reportedly overseas.



Reporter Choi In-young has the story.



[Report]



[“Return our hard-earned money! Return it!”]



About 30 investors gathered for the first rally.



“I invested my lifelong retirement savings,” “I invested money for my children's wedding.”



Many of them were elderly.



[Yoon OO/Child of Homeplus financial bond investor: “This is 200 million won that was saved up diligently for retirement. They are all sick, and medical expenses are high.”]



Most of the bonds are set to mature next month, and many said they bought the bonds in trust of the company name.



[30s Male/Homeplus financial bond investor/voice altered: “This is money I had saved to buy an apartment. They mentioned the name Homeplus and said it was stable, and that there was nothing to worry about.”]



There are two main types of financial bonds related to Homeplus.



One is corporate commercial paper and short-term bonds sold to fund Homeplus's operating capital, and the other is 'asset-backed commercial paper' that credit card companies have cash-advanced for goods receivable from Homeplus.



It appears that several hundred individual investors purchased 'asset-backed commercial paper' through brokerage firms, and their key demand is to have it classified as commercial paper.



This is because the risk of principal loss is lower than that of financial bonds.



[Yoon OO/Child of Homeplus financial bond investor/voice altered: “They said they would give the money back later after the items are sold. That why we invested. We wouldn't have it ifwere a construction company.”]



The National Assembly's Political Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the issue on the 18th.



They have selected MBK Chairman Kim Byung-joo, the major shareholder of Homeplus, as a witness, but he has expressed his intention not to attend, citing his stay overseas.



KBS News, Choi In-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!