U.S., Ukraine agree to ceasefire

[Anchor]



The United States and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire proposal for 30 days, prioritizing an end to combat.



Now, it only requires Russia's agreement, but the outlook is not very positive.



President Trump has stated that he will directly communicate with President Putin of Russia.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



[Report]



Cornered in a defensive position, Ukraine has accepted the "30-day ceasefire proposal" suggested by the United States.



The idea is to first halt combat with Russia and then engage in specific peace negotiations.



[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State: "The dying will stop and the talks can begin about how to end this war permanently in a way that's acceptable and enduring for both sides."]



The two countries have also agreed to expedite the mineral agreement.



The United States has immediately resumed its military and intelligence support.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "(During the 30-day ceasefire period) we will have time to prepare all aspects for the reliability of peace and long-term security guarantees at a practical document level with our partners."]



The persuasion and pressure from the United States are now directed towards Russia.



President Trump has stated he will take direct action.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'll talk to Vladimir Putin, yeah, I want to...Look, that's the other. It takes two to tango, as they say, right? So hopefully he'll also agree."]



Russia's response is that "the decision is ours," whether it be a ceasefire or an agreement.



[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson: "We do not want to rush ahead. We are planning contacts with the United States and expect to gain complete information through this."]



Since specific peace settlement plans regarding territorial issues or the deployment of European peacekeeping forces have not yet emerged, this is interpreted as a strategy to enhance negotiation power.



Meanwhile, today Russia announced that it has recaptured key areas in Kursk, which is considered Ukraine's last negotiation card.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Berlin.



