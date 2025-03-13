News 9

Korea-U.S. joint space telescope

[Anchor]

Developed jointly be researchers from South Korea and the United States, the next-generation space telescope 'SPHEREx' successfully launched today (Mar. 12) after eight delays.

This telescope can observe infrared light, which is difficult to see from the ground.

It plans to create the world's first three-dimensional map of the universe using this technology.

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.

[Report]

The infrared space telescope 'SPHEREx' is launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

This is a valuable success achieved after eight delays.

'SPHEREx' is about the size of a small car and is equipped with a lens just over 20 centimeters.

Its feature is that, compared to existing space telescopes, it can observe a wider area at once.

[Jamie Bock/SPHEREx Science Mission Lead: "It's a big telescope, and it's hard to move to cover the entire sky. For example, with our survey of ice regions over millions of sources, you can sift through those objects and pick the most interesting ones."]

'SPHEREx' will orbit the Earth for over two years, measuring the distribution of more than one billion galaxies.

During this time, it will classify the entire sky into 102 colors using infrared light, and based on this, it plans to create the world's first three-dimensional map of the universe.

It will also check the distribution of ice components between stars to investigate whether there are planets with water outside the solar system.

'SPHEREx' is a 280 billion won exploration project promoted by NASA, and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute is the only foreign institution participating in it.

[Lee Bo-mi/Senior Researcher, Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute: "We made our own vacuum chamber (cryostat) that completed the verification of the telescope to test whether the SPHEREx will operate well."]

Having successfully established communication, 'SPHEREx' will begin its initial operations and start test observations for about 37 days.

This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.

