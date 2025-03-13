Sitcoms making a comeback

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The sitcom drama, which had been absent for a while, is recently making a comeback.



In the current trend of preferring shorter videos, sitcom dramas with quick and concise storytelling are gaining attention.



The revival of sitcoms has been reported by Kim Sang-hyeop.



[Report]



[“I’m more sorry! (You have a great personality.)”]



The new drama scheduled in KBS's prime time on Wednesdays and Thursdays is a sitcom.



It captures the rough yet warm daily lives of aunties, their sisters and families.



[So Yoo-jin/Oh Yoo-jin: “I hope you first feel a sense of welcoming. It's the kind of comeny you've missed - comforting and fun.”]



[Oh Na-ra/Oh Na-ra: “These days, people watch things very quickly. So our projects are also very quick, not long, and I think it’s perfect to enjoy while eating.”]



With comedy and fast-paced storytelling, this genre is most suitable for the current cultural trend. And it was quite a bold move to air two 30-minute episodes back-to-back.



[Choi Ye-na/Gu Won-hee: "It is difficult to find laughter in this busy life, but we present you with a quick life as you watch on comfortably."]



This sitcom, which was released through OTT last month, quickly rose to the top of the popularity charts upon its release.



[“Right now, meals allowances average 4,000 won, and there’s nothing to eat for 4,000 won…”]



Analysts suggest that this is a result of the broadcasting production environment that needs to pursue low budgets and high efficiency, coinciding with the so-called 'short-form era' where short videos are the trend.



[Jung Deok-hyun/Cultural Critic: “When you cut it to 30 minutes, the core elements of the fun factors are maximized and shown in a shorter format.”]



The cultural flow of the short-form era, which desires things to be a little faster and a little more entertaining, is leading to the revival of sitcoms.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



