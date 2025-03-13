News 9

Youth football leagues face crisis

[Anchor]

The youth leagues, which should be the grassroots of Korean football, are facing a crisis due to a lack of budget.

This situation arose because the Football Association did not receive proper funding amid conflicts with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, yet Chung Mong-gyu is solely focused on promoting the Cheonan Football Center.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

Chung Mong-gyu has begun his first official activity since his re-election with an inspection of the Cheonan Football Center.

At this moment, where he is promoting his achievements, an unprecedented event has occurred in grassroots football in South Korea.

The opening of the middle and high school leagues, which form the foundation of Korean football, has been indefinitely postponed due to budget issues.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism had already announced a complete suspension of funding, but the Football Association did not prepare for this at all, and as a result, the middle and high school leagues, set to open in mid-March, have been caught in the crossfire.

In particular, high school seniors, who are facing university entrance issues, are in a state of panic.

[High School League A Team Coach/voice altered: "(With the postponement of the opening), the schedule is getting tight, so if we have games on Wednesdays, it will infringe on their right to learn, and if the weekend league is not properly conducted by June, the seniors are likely to face disadvantages in their university admissions."]

Although it is possible to conduct the league with the Football Association's budget, Chung Mong-gyu has only repeated general statements about resolving the conflict with the Ministry.

[Chung Mong-gyu/President of the Korea Football Association: "Student athletes and local football associations are facing difficulties, and I will explain well and resolve this quickly."]

The ministry has stated that it will execute the budget to ensure that student athletes are not harmed, but it has maintained a firm stance on the suspension of funding to the Football Association.

As the conflict with the ministry remains unresolved, the gaze towards Chung Mong-gyu, who has begun his fourth term, is still cold.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

