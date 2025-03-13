News 9

Paris Saint-Germain to quarter-finals

입력 2025.03.13 (00:52)

[Anchor]

In the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain dramatically advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating the title contender Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

The spotlight was on goalkeeper Donnarumma's spectacular saves.

FC Bayern Munich also reached the quarter-finals, with Kim Min-jae and Lee Kang-in stepping onto the quarter-final stage.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

Paris Saint-Germain, facing a 1-0 defeat from the first leg, headed to the away match against Liverpool.

In the 12th minute of the first half, Dembélé shook the Liverpool net, leveling the aggregate score of the two legs.

Goalkeeper Donnarumma made crucial saves, overcoming several scoring threats.

Lee Kang-in, who was brought on in extra time, aimed for the winning goal but unfortunately shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The match went to penalties, where Italy's top-class goalkeeper Donnarumma showcased his dazzling saves.

He became the key player in the dramatic victory by stopping consecutive shots from Liverpool's Núñez and Curtis Jones.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a quarter-final ticket for the second consecutive year, while title contender Liverpool experienced a shocking elimination at home.

Bayern Munich overwhelmed their rivals Bayer Leverkusen, successfully advancing to the quarter-finals with two consecutive wins.

Harry Kane scored the opening goal and assisted Davies's additional goal.

Kim Min-jae, who played the full match, blocked Leverkusen's attacks with solid defense.

With no fouls committed during the 90 minutes, an 84% pass success rate, 10 clearances, and 5 successful aerial duels, Kim Min-jae contributed to the team's advancement to the quarter-finals with flawless defense.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

이성훈
이성훈 기자

