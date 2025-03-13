‘Team 5G’ prep for Milan Olympics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Do you remember the women's curling team that added the last gold medal for Korea at the Harbin Winter Asian Games?



They are now preparing to compete in the World Championships, which serve as a precursor to next year's Milan Winter Olympics, aiming for the top of the podium at home with the power of positivity.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



From thrilling double takeouts that add to the excitement, to skillful shots that pass perfectly between the stones.



The women's curling team, known as 'Team 5G', who won the gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games with overwhelming skill, says that the cheerful supportive comments from fans have been a great source of strength.



[Kim Su-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "Hearing things like 'The reason AI fails is that I throw the stones too accurately' makes me feel good."]



[Seol Ye-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "'I can't hide my beauty, but I can hide the stones' was the most memorable for me."]



Team 5G's next goal after conquering Asia.



Standing at the top of the World Championships, which will be held in Korea for the first time in 16 years.



There could be pressure since Olympic qualification is at stake, but the players' confidence is at an all-time high.



Over a long period, they have built a strong team spirit based on 'the power of positivity', and with all five members hailing from Uijeongbu Songhyeon High School, they are looking forward to the support of home fans.



[Seol Ye-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "Since the World Championships are being held in Uijeongbu, I've been getting a lot of inquiries about how to get tickets. Seeing that made me think, 'Our recognition has increased since the Asian Games.'"]



[Kim Su-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "We are training with the conviction that we will go to the Olympics. So from that perspective, I think this is a great opportunity before the Olympics..."]



Team 5G will continue the momentum from Harbin and showcase their golden draws at the Women's Curling World Championships, which will take place from the 15th at the Uijeongbu Ice Rink.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



