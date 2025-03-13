News 9

‘Team 5G’ prep for Milan Olympics

입력 2025.03.13 (00:54) 수정 2025.03.13 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Do you remember the women's curling team that added the last gold medal for Korea at the Harbin Winter Asian Games?

They are now preparing to compete in the World Championships, which serve as a precursor to next year's Milan Winter Olympics, aiming for the top of the podium at home with the power of positivity.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

From thrilling double takeouts that add to the excitement, to skillful shots that pass perfectly between the stones.

The women's curling team, known as 'Team 5G', who won the gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games with overwhelming skill, says that the cheerful supportive comments from fans have been a great source of strength.

[Kim Su-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "Hearing things like 'The reason AI fails is that I throw the stones too accurately' makes me feel good."]

[Seol Ye-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "'I can't hide my beauty, but I can hide the stones' was the most memorable for me."]

Team 5G's next goal after conquering Asia.

Standing at the top of the World Championships, which will be held in Korea for the first time in 16 years.

There could be pressure since Olympic qualification is at stake, but the players' confidence is at an all-time high.

Over a long period, they have built a strong team spirit based on 'the power of positivity', and with all five members hailing from Uijeongbu Songhyeon High School, they are looking forward to the support of home fans.

[Seol Ye-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "Since the World Championships are being held in Uijeongbu, I've been getting a lot of inquiries about how to get tickets. Seeing that made me think, 'Our recognition has increased since the Asian Games.'"]

[Kim Su-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "We are training with the conviction that we will go to the Olympics. So from that perspective, I think this is a great opportunity before the Olympics..."]

Team 5G will continue the momentum from Harbin and showcase their golden draws at the Women's Curling World Championships, which will take place from the 15th at the Uijeongbu Ice Rink.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘Team 5G’ prep for Milan Olympics
    • 입력 2025-03-13 00:54:22
    • 수정2025-03-13 00:54:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

Do you remember the women's curling team that added the last gold medal for Korea at the Harbin Winter Asian Games?

They are now preparing to compete in the World Championships, which serve as a precursor to next year's Milan Winter Olympics, aiming for the top of the podium at home with the power of positivity.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

From thrilling double takeouts that add to the excitement, to skillful shots that pass perfectly between the stones.

The women's curling team, known as 'Team 5G', who won the gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games with overwhelming skill, says that the cheerful supportive comments from fans have been a great source of strength.

[Kim Su-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "Hearing things like 'The reason AI fails is that I throw the stones too accurately' makes me feel good."]

[Seol Ye-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "'I can't hide my beauty, but I can hide the stones' was the most memorable for me."]

Team 5G's next goal after conquering Asia.

Standing at the top of the World Championships, which will be held in Korea for the first time in 16 years.

There could be pressure since Olympic qualification is at stake, but the players' confidence is at an all-time high.

Over a long period, they have built a strong team spirit based on 'the power of positivity', and with all five members hailing from Uijeongbu Songhyeon High School, they are looking forward to the support of home fans.

[Seol Ye-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "Since the World Championships are being held in Uijeongbu, I've been getting a lot of inquiries about how to get tickets. Seeing that made me think, 'Our recognition has increased since the Asian Games.'"]

[Kim Su-ji/Gyeonggi Provincial Office: "We are training with the conviction that we will go to the Olympics. So from that perspective, I think this is a great opportunity before the Olympics..."]

Team 5G will continue the momentum from Harbin and showcase their golden draws at the Women's Curling World Championships, which will take place from the 15th at the Uijeongbu Ice Rink.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고

헌재, 윤 대통령 사건 ‘최장 숙의’…오늘 감사원장 등 선고
법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”

법원행정처장 “구속취소, 즉시항고 필요”…법무장관 직대 “즉시항고는 위헌”
대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”<br>…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나

대검 “법사위 상황 관련 검토”…즉시항고 안 했나, 못했나
‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…<br>오늘 전국 확산

‘봄의 불청객’ 황사 왔다…오늘 전국 확산
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.