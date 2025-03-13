News Today

[News Today] IMPEACHMENT OF BAI CHIEF DISMISSED

입력 2025.03.13 (15:38) 수정 2025.03.13 (15:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court has dismissed impeachment motions against Choe Jae-hae, head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. This comes nearly three months after the impeachment proposals were initially filed.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a parliamentary motion impeaching Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, in a unanimous decision.

The impeachment motion was introduced against Choe over allegations that his agency had conducted a poor review of irregularities surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office and carried out an audit targeting Jeon Hyun-heui, former chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

The Constitutional Court said that the BAI’s inspection of Jeon was legal, despite some procedural flaws. Regarding the presidential office relocation issue, the court ruled that there are no circumstances suggesting that it was a poor review.

With the impeachment dismissed, the chief state auditor returned to his duties immediately.

Choe Jae-hae / Chief, Board of Audit and Inspection
To dispel public concerns, I will run the BAI with a focus on strengthening discipline in the public sector.

The Constitutional Court also rejected the impeachment of three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.

The Constitutional Court decided that it was not an abuse of discretion for them to have questioned First Lady Kim Keon-hee in a different location.

The court also said it is difficult to accuse the prosecutors of announcing false information on a stock manipulation case involving Kim and Deutsche Motors.

The Constitutional Court has not yet announced the date to deliver a verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court could possibly choose Friday as the verdict day.

But it is unusual for the court to deliver rulings for two straight days.

Therefore, the overwhelming view is that the verdict on the president’s impeachment will likely be announced next week.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] IMPEACHMENT OF BAI CHIEF DISMISSED
    • 입력 2025-03-13 15:38:15
    • 수정2025-03-13 15:39:06
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court has dismissed impeachment motions against Choe Jae-hae, head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. This comes nearly three months after the impeachment proposals were initially filed.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a parliamentary motion impeaching Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, in a unanimous decision.

The impeachment motion was introduced against Choe over allegations that his agency had conducted a poor review of irregularities surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office and carried out an audit targeting Jeon Hyun-heui, former chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

The Constitutional Court said that the BAI’s inspection of Jeon was legal, despite some procedural flaws. Regarding the presidential office relocation issue, the court ruled that there are no circumstances suggesting that it was a poor review.

With the impeachment dismissed, the chief state auditor returned to his duties immediately.

Choe Jae-hae / Chief, Board of Audit and Inspection
To dispel public concerns, I will run the BAI with a focus on strengthening discipline in the public sector.

The Constitutional Court also rejected the impeachment of three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.

The Constitutional Court decided that it was not an abuse of discretion for them to have questioned First Lady Kim Keon-hee in a different location.

The court also said it is difficult to accuse the prosecutors of announcing false information on a stock manipulation case involving Kim and Deutsche Motors.

The Constitutional Court has not yet announced the date to deliver a verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court could possibly choose Friday as the verdict day.

But it is unusual for the court to deliver rulings for two straight days.

Therefore, the overwhelming view is that the verdict on the president’s impeachment will likely be announced next week.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

​국회 내란국조특위 결과보고서 야당 주도 채택<br>…찬성 151명·반대 85명

​국회 내란국조특위 결과보고서 야당 주도 채택…찬성 151명·반대 85명
‘이사충실의무 확대’ 상법개정안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 “거부권 건의”

‘이사충실의무 확대’ 상법개정안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 “거부권 건의”
헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵 모두 ‘전원일치’ 기각

헌재, 감사원장·중앙지검장 탄핵 모두 ‘전원일치’ 기각
검찰, ‘명태균 의혹’ 김병민 <br>서울시 부시장 참고인 조사

검찰, ‘명태균 의혹’ 김병민 서울시 부시장 참고인 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.