[News Today] 25% TRUMP METAL TARIFFS BEGIN

입력 2025-03-13 15:38:20 수정 2025-03-13 15:39:16 News Today





[LEAD]

The United States has begun imposing a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum. This is the first time such product-specific tariffs have been applied. What's even more concerning is that this, is just the beginning.



[REPORT]

This is an aluminium processing firm that produces coils that go into air conditioner heat exchangers.



Due to President Trump's metal tariffs, exports to the U.S. will now face an obstacle.



Yoo Gyung-yeon / President, aluminium processing firm

Imposition of 25% tariffs wipes out any price competitiveness and sales will

relatively shrink.



25% tariffs will be immediately applied to raw materials steel and aluminum as well as a total of 253 derivative items such as components for making automobiles, home appliances and aircraft.



South Korean firms which enjoyed a non-tariff status until now will inevitably see a hit to their price competitiveness.



Jung Han-sung / Head of bolt, nut manufacturer

Taiwan, Vietnam, China will continue to have the same tariff rates so we are worried our clients may have a change of mind.



Related costs the domestic steel sector is expected to shoulder are an estimated 1.2 trillion won or 827 million dollars.



In a chain reaction, small sized firms and connected industries are also expected to suffer blows.



One potential silver lining is the elimination of the non-tarrif quota of around 2.6 million tons of steel exports to the U.S., which some view as an opportunity.



Lee Jae-yun / Korea Institute for Industrial Economics, Trade

U.S. domestic supply shortage is expected in some areas. But in other general purpose goods, price competitiveness will matter more, aggravating competition.



The government is bracing for a wider tariff war as it shares information such as negotiation trends with industry officials.



On Thursday, Seoul's trade minister will visit Washington to convey South Korea's stance on tariff concerns.



Also come April 2nd, the U.S. is scheduled to impose further reciprocal tariffs.