[News Today] BURDEN OF DEMENTIA PATIENT CARE

Dementia patients in the country stands at approximately 970,000, and by next year, it's expected to exceed one million. That’s one in every ten seniors over 65. Families often suffer more than the patients themselves. Coming up, we hear from families burdened by the care of their loved ones.



Her husband was healthy enough to once work as an advertisement model. But he began showing symptoms of dementia seven years ago.



She obtained a caregiver license to look after her husband and had him receive various medical treatments. On many nights, however, she had to go out to search for her missing husband.



Lee Ki-sun/ Spouse of dementia patient

He leaves home at dawn. The door is kept locked and this wall is low. He is tall and might fall over while looking down. So I can't get any sleep.



When her arm broke while caring for her husband, she was unable to be hospitalized right away.



This was because there were no short-term care centers that could take her husband.



Lee Ki-sun/ Spouse of dementia patient

With my arm broken and given my husband's condition, I felt distressed, hopeless.



Due to extreme stress, she even suffered from depression.



Her husband is now at a nursing home and she pays 980,000 won or some 675 U.S. dollars monthly.



Recently, she had no choice but to put up their home for sale.



According to a survey, nearly half of families with dementia patients answered that it feels burdensome to take care of the ill.



It is found that if the patients are admitted to a care facility or hospital, it costs an average of 30 million won or little over 20,600 U.S. dollars annually.



Nationwide, there are just 60 short-term protection centers providing care around the clock in emergencies. Their combined capacity is 640 patients.



When the families need it, they can hardly find vacancy. So the use rate is less than one percent, despite the government’s financial assistance for those using such centers during family vacations.



A new medication alleviating dementia symptoms costs tens of millions of won or tens of thousands of dollars a year. So most families with dementia patients cannot afford it.



The number of dementia patients is predicted to reach one million soon. So experts stress the need to devise fundamental measures and expand on care infrastructure.