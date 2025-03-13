News Today

[News Today] CHANGES NEAR NEW AMNOKGANG BRIDGE

[LEAD]
New developments have been spotted near the New Amnokgang River Bridge, linking Dandong, China, to Sinuiju, North Korea. Satellite images reveal ongoing construction at this long-neglected bridge, completed over a decade ago yet never opened. As its potential opening looms, there's growing interest in whether this could signal an improvment in the chilly relations between North Korea and China.

[REPORT]
This is the four-lane New Amnokgang River Bridge connecting Sinuiju in North Korea and Dandong in China.

The bridge was completed in 2014 but its opening was delayed. Then the pandemic broke out, prompting North Korea to close its borders, and the bridge was left neglected for more than ten years.

But, recently, changes were detected in the vicinity.

The site next to the Chinese customs had been occupied by a forest and a reservoir until last May.

But construction started in the summer and cement paving was completed early this year.

Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
Ahead of the opening of the New Amnokgang River Bridge, China is presumed to have built a new site that can be used as a warehouse near the customs building.

The customs site on the North Korean side had stood empty until last October and was left neglected to the extent that corn was left out to dry on the nearby road side.

However, construction started last month and, this month, a blue structure believed to be a building roof is now clearly visible.

It is presumed that a new customs building is being built.

As high-level communication between the two sides resumed recently, signs of change are detected in North Korea-Sino relations, which may signal the restoration of their ties.

However, it remains to be seen whether bilateral relations can dramatically improve.

Cho Han-bum / Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification
Economic trade and human exchanges between N. Korea and China are still frozen.
It is believed that the two sides are exploring to normalize relations.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service is closely monitoring the situation for potential changes in North Korea-China relations, but said that although North Korea is eager to restore their relationship, China hasn't shown any clear moves yet.

