[News Today] POWER BANK FIRE PREVENTION

[LEAD]
Regulations were strengthened related to portable batteries on planes after it was pointed out as one of the causes of a fire on an Air Busan aircraft this January. Despite stricter rules for carrying these batteries, concerns remain. Preventing thermal runaways is key, and firefighting authorities believe they've found a solution.

[REPORT]
An Air Busan aircraft had caught fire at Gimhae International Airport back in January.

The fire is presumed to have started from a portable charger stored in the overhead bin.

Fire fighters conducted tests to find out what causes a thermal runaway that leads to a power bank-induced fire.

Flames erupt just one second after 300 kilograms of pressure is put on the portable charger.

The same result is produced when the power bank's internal temperature is raised to 230 degrees Celsius.

Thermal runaway also occurs when a fully charged battery pack is left charging for roughly 15 minutes at high speed and high pressure.

Pressure, temperature and overcharging were cited as the causes of a power-bank fire. In response, firefighting authorities made a fire-resistant bag that could potentially stop the spread of flames.

The material used is from old turnout gear - the fire-resistant clothing - which can withstand heat between 500 and 600 degrees Celsius.

Under the same condition, a generally-used plastic bag burned up, but a fire-resistant bag simply swelled up and emitted a bit of smoke.

Je Yong-gi/ Busan Fire and Disaster HQs
If this bag is tested once more and approved, we'll have to find a maker to produce the bags and supply them.

The fire-resistant bag can be an option to prevent a power bank fire by requiring all portable chargers to be stored in the bag when boarding a plane.

