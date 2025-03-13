[News Today] POWER BANK FIRE PREVENTION
입력 2025.03.13 (15:38) 수정 2025.03.13 (15:39)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Regulations were strengthened related to portable batteries on planes after it was pointed out as one of the causes of a fire on an Air Busan aircraft this January. Despite stricter rules for carrying these batteries, concerns remain. Preventing thermal runaways is key, and firefighting authorities believe they've found a solution.
[REPORT]
An Air Busan aircraft had caught fire at Gimhae International Airport back in January.
The fire is presumed to have started from a portable charger stored in the overhead bin.
Fire fighters conducted tests to find out what causes a thermal runaway that leads to a power bank-induced fire.
Flames erupt just one second after 300 kilograms of pressure is put on the portable charger.
The same result is produced when the power bank's internal temperature is raised to 230 degrees Celsius.
Thermal runaway also occurs when a fully charged battery pack is left charging for roughly 15 minutes at high speed and high pressure.
Pressure, temperature and overcharging were cited as the causes of a power-bank fire. In response, firefighting authorities made a fire-resistant bag that could potentially stop the spread of flames.
The material used is from old turnout gear - the fire-resistant clothing - which can withstand heat between 500 and 600 degrees Celsius.
Under the same condition, a generally-used plastic bag burned up, but a fire-resistant bag simply swelled up and emitted a bit of smoke.
Je Yong-gi/ Busan Fire and Disaster HQs
If this bag is tested once more and approved, we'll have to find a maker to produce the bags and supply them.
The fire-resistant bag can be an option to prevent a power bank fire by requiring all portable chargers to be stored in the bag when boarding a plane.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] POWER BANK FIRE PREVENTION
-
- 입력 2025-03-13 15:38:46
- 수정2025-03-13 15:39:58
[LEAD]
Regulations were strengthened related to portable batteries on planes after it was pointed out as one of the causes of a fire on an Air Busan aircraft this January. Despite stricter rules for carrying these batteries, concerns remain. Preventing thermal runaways is key, and firefighting authorities believe they've found a solution.
[REPORT]
An Air Busan aircraft had caught fire at Gimhae International Airport back in January.
The fire is presumed to have started from a portable charger stored in the overhead bin.
Fire fighters conducted tests to find out what causes a thermal runaway that leads to a power bank-induced fire.
Flames erupt just one second after 300 kilograms of pressure is put on the portable charger.
The same result is produced when the power bank's internal temperature is raised to 230 degrees Celsius.
Thermal runaway also occurs when a fully charged battery pack is left charging for roughly 15 minutes at high speed and high pressure.
Pressure, temperature and overcharging were cited as the causes of a power-bank fire. In response, firefighting authorities made a fire-resistant bag that could potentially stop the spread of flames.
The material used is from old turnout gear - the fire-resistant clothing - which can withstand heat between 500 and 600 degrees Celsius.
Under the same condition, a generally-used plastic bag burned up, but a fire-resistant bag simply swelled up and emitted a bit of smoke.
Je Yong-gi/ Busan Fire and Disaster HQs
If this bag is tested once more and approved, we'll have to find a maker to produce the bags and supply them.
The fire-resistant bag can be an option to prevent a power bank fire by requiring all portable chargers to be stored in the bag when boarding a plane.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.