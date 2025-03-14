Impeachment verdicts, 5 cases pending

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, immediately resumed their duties.



It has been almost 100 days.



Today (3.13), some verdicts were announced, but there are still five impeachment trial cases pending at the Constitutional Court.



This is reporter Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



Right after the Constitutional Court's decision, Choe Jae-hae returned to work immediately.



It has been 98 days since he was suspended from duty due to impeachment proceedings last December.



[Choe Jae-hae/Head of the Board of Audit and Inspection: "I will focus on establishing public office discipline for the time being so that the public does not feel anxious."]



Choe Jae-hae did not respond to sensitive questions regarding the opposition party's impeachment motion or the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



On the same day, three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, who were impeached, also returned to work immediately.



Lee Chang-soo expressed that it seems the Constitutional Court judges made a wise decision.



Regarding the Constitutional Court's indication of some doubts related to the investigation of Deutsche Motors involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee, he stated that they conducted the necessary investigation diligently.



[Lee Chang-soo/Head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office: "I cannot speak precisely as I have not seen the decision document in detail, but at least since I took office, I have diligently carried out the necessary investigations with the investigation team...."]



He stated that he would take responsibility for the final decision regarding the case of Myung Tae-kyun, which was transferred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office during his suspension period, and would do what is necessary.



The remaining impeachment trial cases involve President Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae, Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, and Prosecutor Son Jun-sung, totaling five cases.



Among these, the case of Prosecutor Son Jun-sung has been suspended due to a criminal trial, and the cases of Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho have not yet concluded their arguments.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



