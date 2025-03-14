Impeachment ruling timing unclear

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.13), interpretations vary on whether the dismissal decision will affect President Yoon Suk Yeol's case.



The timing of the ruling for President Yoon remains uncertain, with speculation that it may happen next week.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.



[Report]



Regarding today's Constitutional Court decision, the legal team for President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that the legitimacy of the emergency martial law has been proven.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon: "The attempt to paralyze state affairs through 'mass impeachment,' 'bulletproof impeachment,' 'retaliatory impeachment,' and 'traitorous impeachment,' the destruction of constitutional order, and the resulting distress of the president..."]



However, there are observations in the legal community that linking the so-called 'mass impeachment' to the conditions for declaring martial law is excessive.



[Lee Go-eun/Lawyer: "The claim that the impeachment motion was excessively issued has been somewhat confirmed through today's dismissal decision, but it also shows that this can be sufficiently resolved through proper judicial procedures..."]



The Constitutional Court did not designate a ruling date for President Yoon's case today either.



Considering the existing practice of notifying the parties of the ruling date 2-3 days in advance, the possibility of a ruling this week is slim.



Now, the only impeachment trials left are those concerning President Yoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



As the Constitutional Court's deliberation continues, if President Yoon's case extends beyond this week, it is expected that the ruling will take place early next week or around Friday, Mar. 21.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "I think the timing of the ruling for President Yoon's case has been somewhat delayed because multiple impeachment cases are being heard together with President Yoon's impeachment case."]



It has been over 20 days since the arguments concluded in Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial, and there is a possibility that it may be ruled together with President Yoon's case as some issues overlap.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



