DP demands swift decision

[Anchor]



Today (13th), the Democratic Party expressed respect for the decision but emphasized the Constitutional Court’s judgment that it cannot definitively conclude that it is an abuse of impeachment power.



They stressed that the more important issue is the swift removal of President Yoon.



They also continued their efforts in outside protests.



This is reporter Won Dong-hee.



[Report]



Immediately after the Constitutional Court's ruling, the Democratic Party did not issue an official statement.



In a subsequent statement, they expressed acceptance of the Constitutional Court's decision.



They emphasized that in the case of Choe Jae-hae, some illegal acts were confirmed, and that the Constitutional Court specified it was not an 'excessive impeachment.'



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "It has been established that there were violations of the Constitution or laws above a certain level, and that procedures were followed, and the purpose of preventing recurrence is also recognized."]



They also made it clear that the dismissal of impeachment is not the same as criminal immunity or a not guilty verdict.



The key issue, they stressed, is the swift removal of President Yoon, urging the Constitutional Court to make a quick decision.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The Constitutional Court, the last bastion of the Constitution and democracy, should quickly make a decision to quickly resolve the national crisis and chaos."]



The call for removal continued with protests outside.



They marched on foot from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun.



["Remove Yoon Suk Yeol! Remove him."]



[Park Hong-bae/Democratic Party Member: "I shaved my head to protect democracy. Today, I carry the urgency of that day in my heart..."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party engaged in a three steps and one bow protest from Gwanghwamun to the Constitutional Court.



The Democratic Party will hold a field Supreme Committee meeting at Gwanghwamun Square tomorrow (3.14).



This is interpreted as a move to dispel the anxiety within the party caused by President Yoon's release and the Constitutional Court's dismissal decision, and to secure momentum for their protests.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



