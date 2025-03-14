Yellow dust hits Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.13), yellow dust has swept in, marking the first observation of yellow dust in Seoul this year.



This yellow dust is expected to disperse overnight, but it may continue to affect the Honam region until tomorrow (3.14).



Kim Min-kyung, our meteorological specialist, reports.



[Report]



This afternoon, the view of the metropolitan area from the weather aircraft 'Nara-ho.'



The entire city appears hazy, and the scenery in the distance has vanished into the dust.



At a similar time, in Yeouido, Seoul.



A band of dust contrasting sharply with the blue sky is clearly visible.



The yellow dust originating from the Gobi Desert and other areas has been carried into the country by northwesterly winds.



As the yellow dust that was suspended in the upper atmosphere descended to the ground in the afternoon, the first yellow dust of the year was observed in Seoul today.



The concentration of fine dust in Seoul began to exceed 100 micrograms per cubic meter around noon, peaking at 143 micrograms at one point.



This is about three to four times the usual level.



The first yellow dust was also observed in Suwon, and the concentration of fine dust showed 'bad' levels, particularly in the central region.



While the yellow dust in the central region is expected to disperse overnight, Honam is forecasted to be affected by yellow dust until tomorrow.



This is because clean winds from the north are expected to push the yellow dust southwest.



[Kim Deok-rae/Forecaster at the National Institute of Environmental Research: "It is expected that yellow dust will remain in the upper atmosphere, particularly in the Honam region, causing temporary increases in fine dust concentrations to 'bad' levels in Daejeon, Gwangju, and Jeonbuk during the day."]



From tomorrow afternoon, yellow dust will completely retreat, and the average air quality across the country will return to 'normal' levels.



In response, the Ministry of Environment has lifted the yellow dust crisis alert 'Attention' level that was issued for Incheon, Sejong, and the Chungcheong region.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!