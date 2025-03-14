8 adjudicated impeachments dismissed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the National Assembly has passed 13 impeachment motions, resulting in the suspension of duty for 13 public officials.



However, all 8 cases that have been adjudicated so far have been dismissed one after another.



There are even cases where the dismissal was based on the lack of specific grounds for impeachment.



The Constitutional Court has stated that the National Assembly did not abuse its impeachment powers, but we should all consider whether it is acceptable to continue such unproductive actions even if there are no legal issues, and whether there are other means to check officials.



This is reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



Since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the National Assembly has proposed a total of 29 impeachment motions against public officials.



Among these, 13 have been approved in the plenary session, resulting in the effect of suspension from duty for the officials.



As of today (Mar. 13), the Constitutional Court has made rulings on 8 cases, and the conclusion in all the cases has been dismissal.



Former Minister of the Interior and Safety, Lee Sang-min, was impeached for failing to protect the public in relation to the 'Itaewon disaster.'



All 9 Constitutional Court justices unanimously ruled that the disaster was not caused or exacerbated by a single individual, leading to a decision for dismissal.



[Lee Jong-seok/Thenr Constitutional Court Justice/July 2023: "Holding someone accountable for inadequate disaster response cannot be seen as consistent with the nature of the normative adjudication process of impeachment."]



In the case of Lee Jin-sook, the Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, the impeachment was based on the appointment of a public broadcasting director with the approval of only 2 members of the Commission.



There were conflicting opinions between no wrongdoing due to the absence of a quorum rule, and that it was a serious violation of the law.



The opinions of the 8 justices were split, with 4 in favor and 4 against, which led the motion to dismissal. For impeachment, at least 6 justices must approve of the motion.



Prosecutor Ahn Dong-wan was impeached for allegedly pressing retaliatory charges against Yoo Woo-sung, related to the 'Seoul City spy fabrication' case.



Among the 9 justices, 6 believed that Ahn abused his authority by re-prosecuting Yoo, who had received a deferred prosecution ruling, but opinions on the severity of removal were divided, which ultimately led to a dismissal ruling.



In the case of Prosecutor Lee Jeong-seop, who was impeached over allegations of covering up investigations, the dismissal was also unanimous due to the lack of specific grounds for impeachment.



Some respondents in the impeachment trial, including Chief Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo, claimed that the National Assembly abused its impeachment powers, but the Constitutional Court determined that it could not conclude that there was an abuse.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Ho-jun.



