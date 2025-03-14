Pilots charged over misfire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Air Force pilots involved in the fighter jet misfire incident have been charged with professional negligence and other offenses by military investigative authorities.



It has also been revealed that the pilots corrected the target altitude of the coordinates they incorrectly entered, and an investigation is underway to determine if there was negligence in this process as well.



This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.



[Report]



The day before the misfire incident, the pilots incorrectly entered target coordinates into the mission computer.



This location is a hillside near a military apartment, and the altitude automatically calculated by the computer was about 150 meters above sea level.



The training plan indicated that the altitude of the existing target training ground was about 600 meters, and the pilots corrected the target altitude according to the plan.



On the day of the training, two KF-16 fighter jets entered from the northeast towards the target.



One latitude coordinate indicating north and south was incorrectly entered, causing the jets to head towards a point 8 km south of the target at the same longitude, where they dropped 8 bombs aimed at the entered altitude of 600 meters.



However, since this was not the hillside of the training ground, the bombs flew an additional 2 km southwest and landed in a residential area.



The Air Force explained that correcting the target altitude during the coordinate input stage is a basic procedure, taking into account the speed and trajectory of the bombs for effective strikes.



However, they stated that an investigation is needed as to why the pilots did not verify the coordinates given the significant altitude difference.



[Jang Dong-ha/Head of the Air Force Public Affairs Team in Seoul: "We will investigate and examine why the pilots did not recognize the altitude difference between the incorrectly entered coordinates and the correct coordinates."]



The Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters has charged the two pilots involved in the misfire incident with professional negligence and destruction of military property.



The Air Force plans to conduct a 'Qualification Review for Air Personnel' next week to assess the pilots' qualifications.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



