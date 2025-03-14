News 9

Pilots charged over misfire

입력 2025.03.14 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Air Force pilots involved in the fighter jet misfire incident have been charged with professional negligence and other offenses by military investigative authorities.

It has also been revealed that the pilots corrected the target altitude of the coordinates they incorrectly entered, and an investigation is underway to determine if there was negligence in this process as well.

This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.

[Report]

The day before the misfire incident, the pilots incorrectly entered target coordinates into the mission computer.

This location is a hillside near a military apartment, and the altitude automatically calculated by the computer was about 150 meters above sea level.

The training plan indicated that the altitude of the existing target training ground was about 600 meters, and the pilots corrected the target altitude according to the plan.

On the day of the training, two KF-16 fighter jets entered from the northeast towards the target.

One latitude coordinate indicating north and south was incorrectly entered, causing the jets to head towards a point 8 km south of the target at the same longitude, where they dropped 8 bombs aimed at the entered altitude of 600 meters.

However, since this was not the hillside of the training ground, the bombs flew an additional 2 km southwest and landed in a residential area.

The Air Force explained that correcting the target altitude during the coordinate input stage is a basic procedure, taking into account the speed and trajectory of the bombs for effective strikes.

However, they stated that an investigation is needed as to why the pilots did not verify the coordinates given the significant altitude difference.

[Jang Dong-ha/Head of the Air Force Public Affairs Team in Seoul: "We will investigate and examine why the pilots did not recognize the altitude difference between the incorrectly entered coordinates and the correct coordinates."]

The Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters has charged the two pilots involved in the misfire incident with professional negligence and destruction of military property.

The Air Force plans to conduct a 'Qualification Review for Air Personnel' next week to assess the pilots' qualifications.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pilots charged over misfire
    • 입력 2025-03-14 00:09:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Air Force pilots involved in the fighter jet misfire incident have been charged with professional negligence and other offenses by military investigative authorities.

It has also been revealed that the pilots corrected the target altitude of the coordinates they incorrectly entered, and an investigation is underway to determine if there was negligence in this process as well.

This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.

[Report]

The day before the misfire incident, the pilots incorrectly entered target coordinates into the mission computer.

This location is a hillside near a military apartment, and the altitude automatically calculated by the computer was about 150 meters above sea level.

The training plan indicated that the altitude of the existing target training ground was about 600 meters, and the pilots corrected the target altitude according to the plan.

On the day of the training, two KF-16 fighter jets entered from the northeast towards the target.

One latitude coordinate indicating north and south was incorrectly entered, causing the jets to head towards a point 8 km south of the target at the same longitude, where they dropped 8 bombs aimed at the entered altitude of 600 meters.

However, since this was not the hillside of the training ground, the bombs flew an additional 2 km southwest and landed in a residential area.

The Air Force explained that correcting the target altitude during the coordinate input stage is a basic procedure, taking into account the speed and trajectory of the bombs for effective strikes.

However, they stated that an investigation is needed as to why the pilots did not verify the coordinates given the significant altitude difference.

[Jang Dong-ha/Head of the Air Force Public Affairs Team in Seoul: "We will investigate and examine why the pilots did not recognize the altitude difference between the incorrectly entered coordinates and the correct coordinates."]

The Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters has charged the two pilots involved in the misfire incident with professional negligence and destruction of military property.

The Air Force plans to conduct a 'Qualification Review for Air Personnel' next week to assess the pilots' qualifications.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최재해·이창수 탄핵 기각…재판관 전원 일치

최재해·이창수 탄핵 기각…재판관 전원 일치
윤 대통령 사건 영향은…<br>이번 주 선고 힘들 듯

윤 대통령 사건 영향은…이번 주 선고 힘들 듯
서울 올해 첫 황사 관측…<br>호남 오늘까지 영향

서울 올해 첫 황사 관측…호남 오늘까지 영향
‘전투기 오폭’ 조종사 형사 입건<br>…고도 수정은 왜?

‘전투기 오폭’ 조종사 형사 입건…고도 수정은 왜?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.