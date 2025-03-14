Housing price gap widens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The publicly announced prices of apartment complexes, which serve as the basis for property taxes, have been released.



In Seoul, the so-called Gangnam three districts and the Mapo-gu/Yongsan-gu/Seongdong-gu area led to an increase of nearly 8%.



On the other hand, Sejong saw a drop of over 3%, and most non-capital regions experienced declines.



The polarization is evident.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.



[Report]



This is a newly built apartment complex along the Han River in Seoul, which is in its second year of occupancy.



Last month, the transaction price for an 84㎡ unit was 5.5 billion won, nearly a 40% increase compared to a year ago.



Reflecting these actual transaction prices, this year's publicly announced price is over 3.4 billion won.



The property tax calculated based on the announced price is also expected to increase by about 36% compared to last year.



[Resident/voice altered: "Raising house prices means paying taxes... No one is happy about that."]



The publicly announced prices of apartments in Seoul have increased by nearly 8% compared to last year.



Within Seoul, there are significant disparities, with the Gangnam three districts and the so-called Ma-Yong-Seong area seeing increases around 10%, while areas in the northern part of the city, such as Gangbuk, Dobong, and Guro, only saw increases in the 1% range.



Most non-capital regions saw declines in their publicly announced prices.



Sejong dropped by over 3%, and among the 17 metropolitan cities, 10 experienced declines, including Daegu and Daejeon.



The reflection rate of this year's publicly announced prices is 69%, the same as last year.



Therefore, a drop in publicly announced prices indicates that house prices in those areas are also falling.



[Lee Eun-hyung/Researcher at the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy: "(The publicly announced prices) in Seoul are still positive this year, and if there are places in the provinces that have also decreased, it can be said that the gap between the capital region and other areas has naturally widened."]



88% of apartments subject to the comprehensive real estate tax, which have publicly announced prices exceeding 1.2 billion won, are concentrated in Seoul.



Demand is concentrated in Seoul, while unsold properties are piling up in the provinces.



The increasingly severe polarization of house prices has also been proven by the publicly announced prices.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



