Fake Botox ads

[Anchor]

Botox, known to be effective in eliminating facial wrinkles, is actually a product name for botulinum toxin, a type of neurotoxin.

Now it is used like a common noun.

It has been 30 years since it was introduced to our country, and now it is even being used for body contouring, leading to rapid market growth.

The number of men receiving Botox treatments has also significantly increased, not just women.

The production results of domestic companies have nearly tripled in four years, and a survey has shown that the global Botox market size exceeds 13 trillion won.

As its popularity has risen, cosmetics that falsely advertise similar effects to Botox have also emerged.

Reporter Jin Seon-min has the story.

[Report]

When searching for 'topical Botox' on portal sites, a flood of cosmetic advertisements appears.

Most promote that there are no side effects from Botox injections while still providing wrinkle improvement effects.

There are also 'topical filler creams' that claim to fill in sunken skin as if you had received a filler injection.

All of these are false and exaggerated advertisements.

According to current cosmetics law, expressions related to procedures like Botox, fillers, and lasers cannot be used in advertising.

In fact, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found that out of 200 posts of cosmetics distributed and sold online, 144 were false or exaggerated advertisements.

Most of these ads claimed medical effects such as pain relief or cell regeneration, which could confuse consumers into thinking they were pharmaceuticals.

In particular, there were cases like 'topical Botox' that misled consumers or caused misunderstandings about the functionality of the ingredients.

When choosing cosmetics, it is important to be cautious not to be swayed by advertisements claiming to provide effects similar to procedures.

[Park Hye-ran/Family Medicine Specialist: "Botox and fillers cannot be absorbed by the skin at all, so if you believe in such functions and purchase them, you will not see the proper effects."]

The identified advertising posts have already been blocked from access.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety plans to conduct on-site inspections and administrative guidance for the companies involved.

KBS News, Jin Seon-min.

