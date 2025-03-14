DP's excessive use of impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party evaluated today's (Mar. 13) dismissal rulings as an iron mace against the opposition's series of impeachment motions.



They stated that the opposition's parliamentary dictatorship has been proven, and demanded an apology from Representative Lee Jae-myung.



Protests calling for the dismissal of President Yoon's impeachment trial also continued.



Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the details.



[Report]



An iron mace against the Democratic Party's absurd and excessive impeachment motions.



The People Power Party emphasized that the eighth dismissal ruling has proven the Democratic Party's abuse of legislative power and parliamentary dictatorship.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We were also able to reaffirm the principle that politics should not go beyond the boundaries of the law. Impeachment motions for political purposes must be halted immediately."]



They demanded that Representative Lee apologize for the chaos caused by the series of impeachment motions that aimed to shield him.



They urged the Constitutional Court to apply strict standards based on law and principles in the presidential impeachment trial, and to not succumb to the opposition's intimidation.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party's battle outside the National Assembly is merely an extreme pursuit of personal interests by Representative Lee Jae-myung, aiming to suppress dissent within the party while seeking an early presidential election."]



The lawmakers' 24-hour relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court continued today.



["Dismiss the impeachment! Dismiss the impeachment!"]



The lawmakers who joined the protest also held a press conference urging the dismissal of the impeachment.



[Kim Gi-hyeon/Member of the People Power Party: "The only way to restore the shaken judicial trust is to promptly dismiss the impeachment trial request against a flawed president..."]



The People Power Party believes that today's Constitutional Court ruling will also impact the presidential impeachment trial.



They are expecting the spread of public opinion against impeachment as the opposition's series of impeachment motions is harshly criticized.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



