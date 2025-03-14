Europe targets U.S. with new tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Europe has pulled out its retaliation card in response to the U.S. tariff pressure.



Starting from Apr. 1, they will impose additional tariffs of up to 50% on iconic American products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon whiskey, and Levi's jeans.



This is the first example.



And from Apr. 13, the second phase will be implemented.



This targets major U.S. products, many of which are produced in areas with strong Republican support.



The intention is to strike at Republican figures ahead of next year's midterm elections, aiming to force them to withdraw the tariff barriers.



Combining both phases, approximately 41 trillion won worth of U.S. goods will be affected.



However, the fact that Europe has not immediately implemented the retaliatory measures and has announced them for April indicates a willingness to negotiate.



KBS Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



President Trump, who has responded to retaliation with greater retaliation, stated that he will naturally respond to the European Union's retaliatory tariffs.



He described this process as a "financial battle."



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'm not happy with the European Union. I want to tell you. And we're going to win that. We're going to win that financial battle."]



In response to criticisms of inconsistency due to repeated announcements and delays of tariffs, Trump emphasized that the policy is flexible.



However, he declared that this flexibility will only be exercised until the reciprocal tariffs are imposed on Apr. 2.



This can be interpreted as a blatant order to adjust to his preferences, as he may suspend or reduce tariffs based on what the other party does.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'll always have flexibility, but there will be very little flexibility once we start. April 2nd is going to be a very big day for the United States of America."]



However, there is a growing atmosphere of concern within the U.S. regarding the tariff policy, which could lead to price increases.



A CNN survey showed that 61% of respondents do not support Trump's tariff policy.



Although Trump welcomed the news that February's inflation was more stable than expected, it was a figure that had not yet reflected the impact of tariffs.



As President Trump sets a deadline for negotiations, countries around the world are presenting both hard and soft approaches to the U.S. while engaging in behind-the-scenes negotiations.



Our government also sent the trade minister to Washington today to explain Korea's position.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington for KBS News.



