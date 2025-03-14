Astronauts' return delayed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The return of two American astronauts who are unfortunately stuck in the space station has been delayed again.



A sudden problem occurred with the spacecraft that was supposed to pick them up.



The original schedule was for Mar. 8, but they have already been trapped in space for over nine months.



Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.



[Report]



Boeing's first crewed spacecraft, the 'Starliner,' is preparing for launch with two astronauts on board.



[Barry "Butch" Wilmore/Astronaut/June 5, 2024: "Let's get going. Let's get some fire in this rocket."]



The launch was successful, and the Starliner safely arrived at the International Space Station in Earth's orbit.



Initially, they were scheduled to return to Earth after an 8-day mission, but problems arose.



Defects were continuously identified in the spacecraft.



[Bill Nelson/NASA Administrator/Aug. 24, 2024: "NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with 'Crew-9' next February."]



As a result, the two astronauts had to spend Thanksgiving at the space station.



["Happy Thanksgiving!"]



And they also had to spend Christmas there.



["Merry Christmas!"]



Their return to Earth has been postponed to March, but the two astronauts did not lose hope.



[Sunita Williams/Astronaut/Mar. 7: "Thank you for everyone for joining us. We have cake to celebrate the situation. We're always ready."]



However, this time, the rocket that was supposed to take the two astronauts was canceled just before launch due to issues at the launch pad.



NASA plans to attempt the launch again in a few days.



This is Kim Gwi-soo from KBS News.



