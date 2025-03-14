Ripple effect of "calculation by hours"

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution has reaffirmed its previous position that it will not file an immediate appeal regarding the decision to cancel President Yoon's detention.



Amid confusion on whether the detention period should be calculated by days or by hours, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and others have filed for the cancellation of their detention.



When Chief Justice Cheon Dae-yeop mentioned the necessity of an immediate appeal, the prosecution stated yesterday that it would review the matter.



[Shin Woo-jung/Prosecutor General/Today morning: "(Chief Justice Cheon Dae-yeop suggested yesterday that we should file an immediate appeal to get a judgment...) I have no special comments to make today."]



In a statement today (Mar. 13), he said, "There is no change in the prosecution's position."



The Supreme Prosecutor's Office stated that the decision to contest the cancellation of detention falls within the scope of the prosecution's duties, and as long as a quasi-judicial decision was made with careful deliberation, that decision should not be swayed by any external influence.



Despite Chief Justice Cheon's remarks, the prosecution has maintained its existing position, while President Yoon Suk Yeol's side pointed out during a press conference today that Minister Cheon's comments were inappropriate.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon: "This is something that should be decided by the prosecution. And for the Chief Justice to respond, suggesting an immediate appeal, is a direct violation of the separation of powers."]



However, within the court's internal network, even judges are divided on whether it is correct to calculate the detention period by days as per traditional practice or if calculating it by hours aligns with the constitution.



The legal community has begun receiving inquiries asking for a re-evaluation of the detention period based on hours.



[Lee Dong-chan/Lawyer: "There have been inquiries. I've received three calls. They tell me when they were detained and when the warrant was requested, and ask if circumstances would be different if their detention period was calculated by hours."]



Meanwhile, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun have both filed for the cancellation of their detention to the court, and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun has also re-filed for the cancellation of his detention.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



