Commercial Act amendment passes

[Anchor]



The amendment to the Commercial Act has passed the National Assembly amid controversy.



It specifies that company directors must also consider the interests of shareholders, but the business community has strongly opposed it, even mentioning a 'decline in national status.'



The remaining key issue is whether the 'veto power' will be exercised.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.



[Report]



["Duplicate listings! Are retail investors fools?"]



At the time the amendment to the Commercial Act was presented in the plenary session, a rally was held in front of the Korea Exchange.



These are shareholders of a KOSDAQ-listed company.



[Choi Young-gap/Shareholder of Company A: "Shareholders really have no power. Other than gathering like this to raise our voices."]



Here is the stock price trend of the company in question.



When news broke last October that a profitable subsidiary would be listed separately, the stock price dropped by 25% over three days.



The controversy over 'duplicate listings,' which has been repeated by several companies, has become the catalyst for the amendment to the Commercial Act.



The revised Commercial Act is designed to prevent the board of directors from making such attempts.



It specifies that directors must work 'for both the company and the shareholders' and emphasizes once again to 'treat the interests of all shareholders fairly.'



This is intended to stop the role of being a 'rubber stamp' for controlling shareholders, and these provisions are the first to be created since the enactment of the Commercial Act in 1963.



The People Power Party immediately requested the right to demand reconsideration, or veto power.



The five major economic organizations also voiced their opposition in unison.



They requested the veto power, stating, "Normal decision-making could become subject to lawsuits," "There are constitutional concerns," and "It could lead to a decline in the country's economic status."



The chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service acknowledged that there are issues with the amendment to the Commercial Act but stated that a veto should not be exercised.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service: "When it comes to exercising the right to demand reconsideration, shouldn't it be instead opposed with their positions at stake? Is reverting to the starting point really a productive approach...?"]



While Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not disclosed his position, if the veto is not exercised, the revised Commercial Act will be implemented around April next year.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



