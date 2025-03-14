News 9

Police disclose identity of Lee Ji-hyun

[Anchor]

The personal information has been disclosed of 34-year-old Lee Ji-hyun, who is facing charges of brutally murdering a woman he met for the first time.

The police believe that Lee planned the crime after falling into despair over losing a large sum of money in a cryptocurrency investment scam.

Reporter Seong Yong-hee has the story.

[Report]

A man with unkempt hair, a mustache, and glasses.

This is 34-year-old Lee Ji-hyun, who is facing charges of fatally stabbing a woman he met for the first time and disposing of her body in Seocheon, Chungcheongnam-do Province, on March 2.

[Lee Ji-hyun/Mar. 5: "Life was so frustrating, and I tried to do something, but everything was blocked, so I lost my mind."]

After a five-day grace period following the decision of the personal information disclosure review committee, the police released Lee's personal information.

The review committee decided to disclose Lee's information due to the brutality of the crime, including the indiscriminate murder of a woman he met on the street, and the severity of the damage caused.

Lee, who is in custody, submitted a request not to disclose his personal information, but it was not accepted.

The police have determined that Lee committed the crime out of despair after losing tens of millions of won in a cryptocurrency scam.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "He participated in a cryptocurrency event and put in money, but when he tried to withdraw it, he was told he needed to put in more money."]

Contrary to Lee's claim that he acted impulsively, the police believe that the crime was premeditated.

Lee claims that he found the weapon used in the crime on the street, but analysis of nearby CCTV footage did not confirm any scene of him picking up the weapon.

Lee's personal information, which includes that he previously worked as a helper for the disabled, will be publicly available on the Chungcheongnam-do Police Agency's website until the 14th of next month.

KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.

