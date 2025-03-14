Gwangju makes history

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K League 1 team Gwangju has made history by advancing to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League for the first time as a city-owned club, pulling off a dramatic comeback against Japan's Vissel Kobe.



Coach Lee Jung-hyo even mentioned KIA's Kim Do-young, and reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story behind it.



[Report]



After returning from the first leg of the round of 16 with a two-goal deficit, Gwangju began their comeback in the 18th minute of the first half with a brilliant header goal from Park Jeong-in.



In a situation where they needed one more goal, a golden opportunity arose in the 40th minute of the second half.



A handball foul by Vissel Kobe was called, resulting in a penalty kick, which Asani converted with a powerful left-footed shot, sending the match into extra time.



Then, in the 13th minute of the second half of extra time, a miraculous drama was completed, and this goal was worth framing and keeping.



Asani's picture-perfect wonder goal in a life-and-death situation led to a stunning comeback with an aggregate score of 3-2 over the two legs.



The players and fans celebrated this achievement of reaching the quarterfinals on the Asian stage for the first time in history for a city-owned club.



["Who are we! We are for Gwangju!"]



Winning coach Lee Jung-hyo shared his joyful feelings by borrowing a catchphrase from KIA's Kim Do-young.



[Lee Jung-hyo/Gwangju Coach: "I remember what Kim Do-young said. You know those days when you feel like anything you do is going to go your way? I am really proud of our players."]



Kim Do-young, who came to Jamsil, also responded, creating a warm scene between the Gwangju-affiliated teams.



[Kim Do-young/KIA: "I am very grateful for being mentioned in such a big tournament, and I want Asani's jersey."]



Gwangju, while securing a cumulative prize money of 2.6 billion won, will defend Korea's pride as they face West Asian teams, including Ronaldo's Al Nassr, in a single-elimination quarterfinal match next month in Saudi Arabia.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!