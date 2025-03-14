Hard call controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The rough physical confrontation between Jung Kwan Jang and the Gas Corporation is escalating along with the controversy over hard calls.



Amid inconsistent judgment controversies, there are calls for a complete re-examination of hard calls.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



After Belangel broke through and passed to Park Ji-hoon, a rough physical confrontation ensued between Byeon Jun-Hyeong and Park Ji-hoon.



The situation escalated to the point where the referee had to intervene, and former national team member Lee Gyu-seob pointed out the problems with the calls.



[Lee Gyu-seob/Basketball Commentator: "It is becoming increasingly violent. I believe this phenomenon occurs because a certain level of contact is not called as a foul."]



Although a video review was conducted to determine whether there were unsportsmanlike actions.



[Referee: "The review concluded that there were no unsportsmanlike actions by either player."]



According to the hard call regulations, the physical confrontation was deemed acceptable, but it only fueled the fire.



Belangel and Kim Young-hyeon created yet another heated atmosphere, reminiscent of a mixed martial arts basketball game.



Even the head coaches of both teams urged their players not to fight.



[Kang Hyuk/Gas Corporation Coach: "It's getting rough, but we can't let it happen! Belangel."]



[Kim Sang-sik/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "I'm not saying to fight, but the referee isn't calling the pushing in their physical confrontations. I'm saying let's do it too. I'm not saying to fight!"]



A total of 48 fouls were called in that game.



This is not just an issue for this particular game.



In the first year of implementing hard calls, there are criticisms that the distinction between 'physical confrontations' and 'fouls' is unclear, leading to injuries among players.



Basketball fans are also strongly criticizing, saying, "It seems the referees do not understand the meaning of hard calls," pointing out that the standards are ambiguous and lack consistency.



KBL analyzed that the game between the Gas Corporation and Jung Kwan Jang was somewhat rough, but stated that there are no special follow-up measures planned.



This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.



