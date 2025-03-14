News 9

Safety negligence at Banyan Tree fire

입력 2025.03.14 (00:14)

[Anchor]

During the fire at the Banyan Tree Resort in Busan, which resulted in the deaths of six workers, police investigations have confirmed that safety management at the construction site was essentially non-existent.

Despite performing work that could produce sparks, no fireproof tarps were installed, and the safety manager was not present on site.

This is a report by Choi Wi-ji.

[Report]

The fire at the Banyan Tree Resort started during work on the first floor.

It is presumed to have occurred when sparks from hot work, like welding, ignited insulation material on the ceiling of the basement level.

However, police investigations revealed that there were no covers or fireproof tarps on site to prevent sparks from igniting construction materials.

It is mandatory to install fireproof tarps within an 11-meter radius when performing welding or metal cutting to prevent fires caused by sparks, but this regulation was not adhered to.

[Han Dong-hoon/Head of Busan Police Criminal Mobile Unit: "We confirmed that the workers did not use fireproof tarps or spark prevention covers while performing hot work."]

The person responsible for managing safety at the construction site was also absent.

For construction sites with a budget of over 5 billion won, a safety manager is required to be present, but this resort had been without one since the previous manager resigned at the end of last year.

Additionally, there was no fire watcher to oversee evacuation in case of a fire. It has also been confirmed that the site manager from the subcontractor was also absent during the fire.

The bereaved families and civic groups have once again urged for the cause of the fire to be identified and for those responsible to be punished.

[Kim Jae-nam/Head of Busan Federation of Trade Unions: "The construction company violated the industrial safety and health regulations that must be followed for the safety of workers, and they also violated the Serious Accidents Punishment Act."]

The police have filed charges against about ten officials from the construction company for negligent homicide and are also investigating whether there were any issues in the resort's licensing process.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

공지·정정

