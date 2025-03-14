Housing prices surge across Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

The posted prices you just saw are based on January 1 of this year.



However, areas like Gangnam's three districts in Seoul have continued to rise since then, further widening the gap between regions.



Since the land transaction permission rules were lifted a month ago, there has been a noticeable increase in transactions and prices.



As a result, the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport hinted that regulations could be reimposed.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.



[Report]



A large apartment complex in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.



Recently, the sale price of small units has increased by nearly 100 million won.



[Choi Byeong-guk/Real Estate Agent: "Inquiries have significantly increased, mainly focused on gap investments. It seems there is a lot of interest from the regional provinces."]



It has been a month since the land transaction permission rules were lifted. As house prices in Gangnam and Songpa have skyrocketed, the demand for 'one good property' and 'upgrading to better areas' has moved to nearby regions.



[Lee Young-boon/Real Estate Agent: "People who wanted to buy in Gangnam or Songpa are now buying here because they couldn't afford it. Prices in those areas have risen too much."]



Last month, the transaction volume of apartments in Seoul exceeded 4,700.



After the loan regulations were tightened in September last year, the volume had been around 3,000, but it has surpassed 4,000 in just six months.



While it cannot be seen as overheating, it is recovering to average levels.



The prices of apartments in Seoul have steadily increased over the past month.



In Songpa-gu, prices have risen by 2.8% this year alone, while the housing prices in Gangnam's three districts recorded the largest increase in over seven years since 2018.



As transaction volume and transaction value rise together, the upward trend in house prices is spreading to areas like Mapo, Yongsan, and Seongdong Districts.



This is the combined result of regulation lifting and interest rate cuts.



[Yoon Soo-min/NH Nonghyup Bank Real Estate Specialist: "Interest rates are expected to drop significantly compared to last year, and in the Seoul area, the shortage of new apartment supply is becoming apparent starting this year...."]



Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo stated today (Mar. 13) at the National Assembly that the lifting of the land transaction permission system has acted as a catalyst for the rise in house prices, and he promised to take appropriate action at the right time.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



