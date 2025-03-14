Identity theft for drug prescriptions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have received reports that prescription drugs classified as psychotropic medications have been prescribed dozens of times in the name of individuals who have never visited those hospitals.



This is a case of identity theft for prescriptions that occurred without the victims' knowledge. And the identity theft continued even after police investigations.



What happened? Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.



[Report]



Ms. Kim discovered strange records on the Health Insurance Corporation website at the end of 2023.



Over the past three years, sleep medications containing zolpidem had been prescribed more than 20 times in her name.



The hospitals in question were ones she had never heard of or visited.



[Ms. Kim/Identity Theft Victim/Voice Altered: "Suddenly, there were listings (of the prescribing hospitals) from Seongnam and Busan..."]



Ms. Kim reported the identity theft to the Health Insurance Corporation.



[Ms. Kim/Identity Theft Victim/Voice Altered: "They told me that since the case would be transferred to the police through the corporation, I didn't need to go and file a report myself."]



After the police investigation, the suspect was referred to the prosecution, but for some reason, the identity theft continued.



Another prescription for sleep medication was issued in Ms. Kim's name.



She decided to visit the hospital that prescribed the medication.



Although Ms. Kim had never been to the hospital, someone had presented her ID, which she had never lost, to obtain the prescription.



[Hospital Staff/Voice Altered: "(I’m curious if you checked the ID at that time.) Of course, we did. Since it was a first visit. I checked the photo. They were wearing a mask so I asked them to 'take off the mask' for verification."]



There are suspicions that someone may have forged the ID.



Ultimately, Ms. Kim tried to change her Resident Registration Number, but that was also impossible.



She needed to provide evidence of a data leak, but the Health Insurance Corporation did not provide the documents, claiming that the trial for the suspect had not yet concluded.



She attempted to obtain the documents directly from the investigative agency, but she was unable to do so as she was not the party who requested the investigation.



In the meantime, she suffered another case of identity theft in January.



[Ms. Kim/Identity Theft Victim/Voice Altered: "Now that my child's information can also be accessed, thinking about that really makes me anxious and I can't sleep."]



Only after KBS began its investigation did the Health Insurance Corporation belatedly issue the necessary documents Ms. Kim needed to prove the damage for changing her Resident Registration Number.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



