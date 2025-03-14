U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal

동영상 고정 취소

Russia has not clearly stated its position today regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposal made by the United States and Ukraine.



As negotiations with a U.S. special envoy are set to take place soon, it seems likely that Russia will attempt to accept as much as it can, as it may be difficult to outright reject the U.S. proposal.



This is Cho Bit-na reporting from Berlin.



Following a phone call between security advisors from the U.S. and Russia, a special envoy from President Trump has arrived in Moscow.



This is to persuade Russia regarding the 30-day ceasefire agreement made with Ukraine.



The U.S. is now urging for a ceasefire, stating that it is in Russia's hands.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We've gotten half of it as a ceasefire. And if we can get Russia to stop, then we have a full ceasefire."]



Russia's position remains 'under review'.



Their official response is that they want to hear the specifics of the U.S. proposal first.



For Russia, a temporary ceasefire is an unwelcomed card that would give Ukraine time to rearm, but it is also a difficult situation for them to outright reject proposals from the U.S., who they want to remain on friendly terms with.



The Kremlin has claimed that all sanctions against Russia must be lifted ahead of contact with the U.S., which can be interpreted as a sign that they intend to gain something even if a ceasefire is reached.



Russian President Putin visited the frontline area of Kursk.



Dressed in military uniform, he instructed that the territory be reclaimed as soon as possible.



[Vladimir Putin/President of Russia: "Our mission is to defeat all enemies in Kursk as quickly as possible and restore the border to its original state."]



There are speculations that Russia will propose to completely recover Kursk before entering into full ceasefire negotiations with the U.S. and then freeze the front lines to create a sort of safe zone.



This is ChoBit-na from KBS News in Berlin.



