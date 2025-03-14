News 9

U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal

입력 2025.03.14 (01:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Russia has not clearly stated its position today regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposal made by the United States and Ukraine.

As negotiations with a U.S. special envoy are set to take place soon, it seems likely that Russia will attempt to accept as much as it can, as it may be difficult to outright reject the U.S. proposal.

This is Cho Bit-na reporting from Berlin.

[Report]

Following a phone call between security advisors from the U.S. and Russia, a special envoy from President Trump has arrived in Moscow.

This is to persuade Russia regarding the 30-day ceasefire agreement made with Ukraine.

The U.S. is now urging for a ceasefire, stating that it is in Russia's hands.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We've gotten half of it as a ceasefire. And if we can get Russia to stop, then we have a full ceasefire."]

Russia's position remains 'under review'.

Their official response is that they want to hear the specifics of the U.S. proposal first.

For Russia, a temporary ceasefire is an unwelcomed card that would give Ukraine time to rearm, but it is also a difficult situation for them to outright reject proposals from the U.S., who they want to remain on friendly terms with.

The Kremlin has claimed that all sanctions against Russia must be lifted ahead of contact with the U.S., which can be interpreted as a sign that they intend to gain something even if a ceasefire is reached.

Russian President Putin visited the frontline area of Kursk.

Dressed in military uniform, he instructed that the territory be reclaimed as soon as possible.

[Vladimir Putin/President of Russia: "Our mission is to defeat all enemies in Kursk as quickly as possible and restore the border to its original state."]

There are speculations that Russia will propose to completely recover Kursk before entering into full ceasefire negotiations with the U.S. and then freeze the front lines to create a sort of safe zone.

This is ChoBit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal
    • 입력 2025-03-14 01:20:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Russia has not clearly stated its position today regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposal made by the United States and Ukraine.

As negotiations with a U.S. special envoy are set to take place soon, it seems likely that Russia will attempt to accept as much as it can, as it may be difficult to outright reject the U.S. proposal.

This is Cho Bit-na reporting from Berlin.

[Report]

Following a phone call between security advisors from the U.S. and Russia, a special envoy from President Trump has arrived in Moscow.

This is to persuade Russia regarding the 30-day ceasefire agreement made with Ukraine.

The U.S. is now urging for a ceasefire, stating that it is in Russia's hands.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We've gotten half of it as a ceasefire. And if we can get Russia to stop, then we have a full ceasefire."]

Russia's position remains 'under review'.

Their official response is that they want to hear the specifics of the U.S. proposal first.

For Russia, a temporary ceasefire is an unwelcomed card that would give Ukraine time to rearm, but it is also a difficult situation for them to outright reject proposals from the U.S., who they want to remain on friendly terms with.

The Kremlin has claimed that all sanctions against Russia must be lifted ahead of contact with the U.S., which can be interpreted as a sign that they intend to gain something even if a ceasefire is reached.

Russian President Putin visited the frontline area of Kursk.

Dressed in military uniform, he instructed that the territory be reclaimed as soon as possible.

[Vladimir Putin/President of Russia: "Our mission is to defeat all enemies in Kursk as quickly as possible and restore the border to its original state."]

There are speculations that Russia will propose to completely recover Kursk before entering into full ceasefire negotiations with the U.S. and then freeze the front lines to create a sort of safe zone.

This is ChoBit-na from KBS News in Berlin.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최재해·이창수 탄핵 기각…재판관 전원 일치

최재해·이창수 탄핵 기각…재판관 전원 일치
윤 대통령 사건 영향은…<br>이번 주 선고 힘들 듯

윤 대통령 사건 영향은…이번 주 선고 힘들 듯
서울 올해 첫 황사 관측…<br>호남 오늘까지 영향

서울 올해 첫 황사 관측…호남 오늘까지 영향
‘전투기 오폭’ 조종사 형사 입건<br>…고도 수정은 왜?

‘전투기 오폭’ 조종사 형사 입건…고도 수정은 왜?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.