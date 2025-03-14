News 9

Kim Do-young steps up defense

[Anchor]

As you just saw, KIA's Kim Do-young, who shared words of encouragement with coach Lee Jung-hyo before the game, showed a significantly improved performance in defense, which was previously a weakness.

The addition of a small foot movement before defense has proven to be effective.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

On a weekday afternoon, over 8,000 spectators attended the exhibition game between KIA and Doosan.

In the 6th inning, Kim Do-young made an out on a deep ground ball hit by Doosan's Kang Seung-ho at third base.

His quick reflexes in catching the fast ball and the accurate throw to first base were perfect.

Unlike last year, when he recorded 30 errors, the most in the league, Kim Do-young showcased consistent and stable defense.

This is the result of off-season training, where he added a slight jump with his feet before moving his body to increase his reaction speed to the ball.

[Kim Do-young/KIA: "I don't think there was any problem adapting (to the new movement), so I would say the completion level is about 90%. So far, I am very satisfied."]

Earlier in the 3rd inning, Kim Do-young also created an infield hit with his quick speed.

He has truly risen to stardom, winning the MVP award and being the first in professional baseball to publish a solo photo book, but his attitude towards baseball remains unchanged.

[Kim Do-young/KIA: "There's a saying that goes 'All that remains are the photos.' I think last season was very meaningful to me, so I wanted to leave it as a photo."]

At Sajik Baseball Stadium, the effect of lowering the outfield fence is already being seen in the exhibition games.

Lotte's Jeon Jun-woo hit a home run, which, had it been last year, might have hit the fence.

With home runs from Lotte's Yoon Dong-hee and Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan, a total of three home runs have been hit, raising expectations for a thrilling home run show at Sajik Stadium this season.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

공지·정정

