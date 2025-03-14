News 9

Alvarez's two-touch penalty shoot

[Anchor]

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Madrid derby, Real Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout.

For Atletico Madrid, it was disappointing that Alvarez's two-touch goal was ruled out during the shootout.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Real Madrid conceded a goal to Atletico Madrid less than 30 seconds into the match.

The aggregate score stood at 2-2 after both legs.

To make matters worse, Vinicius missed a penalty, leading the match to extra time.

The heated rivalry continued as Vinicius taunted Atletico fans by pointing out, "We have 15 titles, and you have none," which led to a fierce penalty shootout.

Real Madrid's Mbappe and Bellingham both perfectly deceived the goalkeeper and shook the net.

Atletico's second kicker Alvarez's shot effectively decided the match.

Alvarez slipped slightly and the ball goes into the net after hitting the post.

Real Madrid players, including Bellingham, claimed there were two touches.

They argued that Alvarez's left foot, which slipped, touched the ball first before the shot. After video review, it was concluded that there were indeed two touches, resulting in the goal being ruled out.

Ultimately, Real Madrid won the penalty shootout, leaving Atletico Madrid with a call that they would anguish for a long time.

Coach Simeone did not hide his dissatisfaction with the decision during the press conference.

[Diego Simeone/Atletico Madrid Coach: "Is there anyone here who saw Alvarez touch the ball twice? If you saw it, please raise your hand!"]

Last season's champions, Real Madrid, have struggled to reach the quarter-finals.

However, Valverde and others faced criticism for lacking courtesy, for their excessive celebration in front of Atletico fans, which added to the constroversial two-touch call.

This is KBS News reporter Park Sun-woo.

