[News Today] SENTENCING DATE FOR YOON DELAYED
입력 2025.03.14 (16:02) 수정 2025.03.14 (16:03)
[LEAD]
As we reported yesterday, the Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment charges against the head of the BAI and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. This decision is now casting a spotlight on its potential impact on President Yoon Suk Yeol's case. The court hasn't set the date for the verdict, despite expectations that it would be set on Friday.
[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team said the Constitutional Court's decision made on Thursday proved the legitimacy of martial law.
Yun Gap-geun/ President Yoon Suk Yeol's Attorney
President had worried about attempts to paralyze state affairs, destroy constitutional order through serial impeachments and retaliatory impeachments.
However, the legal circle sees it unreasonable to consider so-called 'serial impeachments' as a national emergency, one of the requirements for declaring martial law.
Lee Go-eun/ Attorney
Dismissal decision confirmed to a degree the excessive issuing of impeachment
bills. It also showed the issues could have been solved through legal procedures.
Even by Thursday, the Constitutional Court did not assign a date of sentencing for President Yoon.
The impeachment cases with pending verdicts are those for President Yoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Prof. Lim Ji-bong / School of Law, Sogang University
President Yoon's sentencing date was delayed since the court is hearing his case along with several other impeachment cases.
It is also possible that the verdict for the prime minister, whose defense had ended some twenty days ago, will be handed down together with the president's as some of the contentions in the two cases overlap.
