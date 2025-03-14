News Today

[News Today] SENTENCING DATE FOR YOON DELAYED

입력 2025.03.14 (16:02) 수정 2025.03.14 (16:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As we reported yesterday, the Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment charges against the head of the BAI and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. This decision is now casting a spotlight on its potential impact on President Yoon Suk Yeol's case. The court hasn't set the date for the verdict, despite expectations that it would be set on Friday.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team said the Constitutional Court's decision made on Thursday proved the legitimacy of martial law.

Yun Gap-geun/ President Yoon Suk Yeol's Attorney
President had worried about attempts to paralyze state affairs, destroy constitutional order through serial impeachments and retaliatory impeachments.

However, the legal circle sees it unreasonable to consider so-called 'serial impeachments' as a national emergency, one of the requirements for declaring martial law.

Lee Go-eun/ Attorney
Dismissal decision confirmed to a degree the excessive issuing of impeachment
bills. It also showed the issues could have been solved through legal procedures.

Even by Thursday, the Constitutional Court did not assign a date of sentencing for President Yoon.

The impeachment cases with pending verdicts are those for President Yoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Prof. Lim Ji-bong / School of Law, Sogang University
President Yoon's sentencing date was delayed since the court is hearing his case along with several other impeachment cases.

It is also possible that the verdict for the prime minister, whose defense had ended some twenty days ago, will be handed down together with the president's as some of the contentions in the two cases overlap.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SENTENCING DATE FOR YOON DELAYED
    • 입력 2025-03-14 16:02:21
    • 수정2025-03-14 16:03:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
As we reported yesterday, the Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment charges against the head of the BAI and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. This decision is now casting a spotlight on its potential impact on President Yoon Suk Yeol's case. The court hasn't set the date for the verdict, despite expectations that it would be set on Friday.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team said the Constitutional Court's decision made on Thursday proved the legitimacy of martial law.

Yun Gap-geun/ President Yoon Suk Yeol's Attorney
President had worried about attempts to paralyze state affairs, destroy constitutional order through serial impeachments and retaliatory impeachments.

However, the legal circle sees it unreasonable to consider so-called 'serial impeachments' as a national emergency, one of the requirements for declaring martial law.

Lee Go-eun/ Attorney
Dismissal decision confirmed to a degree the excessive issuing of impeachment
bills. It also showed the issues could have been solved through legal procedures.

Even by Thursday, the Constitutional Court did not assign a date of sentencing for President Yoon.

The impeachment cases with pending verdicts are those for President Yoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Prof. Lim Ji-bong / School of Law, Sogang University
President Yoon's sentencing date was delayed since the court is hearing his case along with several other impeachment cases.

It is also possible that the verdict for the prime minister, whose defense had ended some twenty days ago, will be handed down together with the president's as some of the contentions in the two cases overlap.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경북 청도군 운문면 산불 확대…산림청 “산불 2단계 발령”

경북 청도군 운문면 산불 확대…산림청 “산불 2단계 발령”
최상목 대행, 명태균 특검법 재의요구권 행사…검찰에 “명운 걸고 수사”

최상목 대행, 명태균 특검법 재의요구권 행사…검찰에 “명운 걸고 수사”
[단독] 검찰, ‘오세훈 여론조사 대납 의혹’ 김한정 재소환

[단독] 검찰, ‘오세훈 여론조사 대납 의혹’ 김한정 재소환
연금개혁 물꼬 트였다? 소득대체율 43% 합의, 남은 과제는?

연금개혁 물꼬 트였다? 소득대체율 43% 합의, 남은 과제는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.