[News Today] PARTIES REACT TO COURT DISMISSAL
[LEAD]
The ruling People Power Party has called for an apology from the Democratic Party, saying that the Constitutional Court's dismissal is a stern blow to the Democratic Party's reckless abuse of impeachment. While the Democratic Party said it respects the court's decision, it emphasized that the ruling definitively rules out impeachment abuse.
[REPORT]
"A stern blow to the Democratic Party's reckless abuse of impeachment."
The ruling People Power Party stressed that the court's eighth impeachment dismissal is a testament to the DP's parliamentary dictatorship and abuse of legislative power.
Kwon Young-se / PPP Emergency Committee chief
The verdict reaffirms the principle that politics must not step beyond legal bounds.
Politically motivated impeachment attempts must immediately stop.
It demanded that chairman Lee Jae-myung apologize for the chaos caused by the string of impeachments.
The PPP also asked the Constitutional Court to apply strict standards in accordance with law and principle also regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial and not to succumb to the opposition's threats.
Meanwhile, while accepting the court's decision, the Democratic Party said that some unlawful deeds have been confirmed in the case of Board of Audit and Inspection chair Choe Jae-hae and also pointed to the court's statement that it was not a case of abusing impeachment power.
Jo Seung-lae/ Senior Spokesperson, Democratic Party
The trial validated illegal acts to a certain degree, acknowledged the abidance of due procedures and served to prevent similar events from recurring.
It also made clear that a dismissal of impeachment does not equal exemption from criminal liability or a non-guilty verdict.
While continuing street protests, the DP called for a swift ruling on President Yoon's impeachment, underscoring the importance of removing him from office.
