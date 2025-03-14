News Today

[News Today] PILOTS BOOKED FOR JET BOMBING

입력 2025.03.14 (16:03)

[LEAD]
Air Force pilots have been detained after mistakenly bombing a civilian area. The error injured about 30 people, with charges of professional negligence being investigated. It was also found that incorrect coordinates for their target altitude were entered and then altered, raising questions about procedural failures.

[REPORT]
The day before the accidental bombing of a civilian village, the pilots incorrectly entered target coordinates in a mission computer.

This is a mountain near military residential buildings. The altitude automatically calculated by the computer was about 150m above sea level.

In the training plan, the slope altitude of the existing target was around 600m.

The pilots adjusted it according to the training plan.

On the day of the drill, two KF-16 fighter jets entered the skies from the northeast of the target.

One of the latitude coordinates marking north and south was entered incorrectly, resulting in the jets heading 8km south of the target in the same longitude.

That is where eight bombs were dropped toward the input altitude of 600m.

However, since it was not the mountain slope specified in the training plan, the bombs flew 2km further southwest and fell on a civilian residential area.

The Air Force says it is a basic protocol to adjust the target altitude at the input stage by taking into consideration the speed and trajectory of bombs to maximize the effectiveness of strikes.

Air Force authorities added that further investigation is needed to find out why the pilots failed to check the coordinates despite the large difference in altitudes.

Jang Dong-ha / Air Force
We need to investigate further why the pilots failed to notice the difference in altitude between the incorrect input and the correct coordinates.

The defense ministry's Criminal Investigation Command (CIC) has booked the two pilots on charges of professional negligence resulting in injury and destruction of military facilities.

The Air Force will hold a meeting next week to deliberate on whether the two pilots are qualified to continue aircraft operation.

