[News Today] WIDENING GAP IN HOME PRICES

[LEAD]
This year's official apartment prices are now public. In Seoul, they've climbed nearly 8%, while, outside the capital, in places like Sejong and Daegu, prices have dropped by as much as 3%.

[REPORT]
This is a newly built apartment complex along the Hangang River in Seoul in its second year of residence.

Last month, an 84 square meter space traded at 5.5 billion won or some 3.8 million dollars, up nearly 40% from a year ago.

The government-declared or officially published price for this unit, calculated based on such actual trading price, is set at 3.4 billion won this year.

Accordingly, the holding tax, measured by the published value of a home, is expected to rise some 36% on-year.

Apartment resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Higher home prices and more taxes. No one welcomes that.

The published price of apartment units in Seoul has risen nearly 8% from a year ago.

Meanwhile prices for most homes outside the capital region have gone down.

Published prices fell more than 3% in Sejong while declines are reported in ten of the 17 metropolitan cities or provinces including Daegu and Daejeon.

These officially posted prices stand at about 69% of the actual market rate, remaining at the same level as last year.

Therefore a fall in published price means actual home prices are decreasing that much.

Lee Eun-hyeong / Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy
If published prices are up again in Seoul and down again elsewhere, this further
widens regional gaps.

Also, 88% of all apartments with a posted price of over 1.2 billion won or 825,000 dollars and therefore subject to a comprehensive real estate tax are concentrated in Seoul.

Demand is focused in Seoul while unsold homes pile up in the provinces outside the capital region. Changes to the latest published home prices also reflect this accelerating polarization trend.

